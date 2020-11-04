Past Pages for November 4 to 6, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

State Orphans’ Home: Two more orphans, little girls, were placed in the State Orphans’ Home in Carson. These make the total number six.

140 Years Ago

Telegraph notes, from California: The sudden outbreak of small-pox has taken the Health Department by surprise. Numerous cases have been reported, and now about seventy are scattered all over. Not a single case is known to exist in Chinatown. A student of the University came over from Berkeley with smallpox and was sent to the pest house.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: A new water main is being laid along the street on which Senator Stewart’s house fronts.

A cow belonging to Mrs. Hatch was found dead in a railroad culvert near the mile post. The Railroad Company has offered to pay the damages.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: Sam Longabaugh has 2,500 cords of wood near Franktown. He expects to move his mill a mile further up the hill and will construct an addition to his flume.

110 Years Ago

Episcopal Tea: A tea given at the residence of Mrs. E. B. Yerington was largely attended as there was a splendid program. The tea is for the purpose of raising funds to defray the expenses of a delegate to the convocation of the Episcopal church to be held at Ely.

100 Years Ago

The election: Warren G. Harding is now president-elect of the United States. He was voted in by the greatest popular vote ever amassed in the history of American politics, and the largest electoral vote ever rolled up by a Republican candidate.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Man shot: William Denver, proprietor of the Capitol Restaurant, was shot in the breast by a pistol in the hands of Jimmy Holland. As soon as Holland had shot him, he rushed to his side saying he had no intention of shooting him. Denver’s wound was not fatal.

140 Years Ago

Spiritualism: Mrs. P. W. Stephens will lecture in a trance state at the Court House on Sunday evening. The subject will be chosen by the audience. All persons desirous of testing the truth of spiritualism are invited.

130 Years Ago

Death of Mrs. Southworth: Mrs. S. Southworth, wife of Dr. Southworth the dentist, died after giving birth to a child. Cause was excessive hemorrhage. The deceased leaves a husband and five young children who have the heartfelt sympathies of this community. Mrs. Southworth was a leading lady of the Episcopal Church and a welcome member of society circles.

120 Years Ago

Attention saloon keepers: The Sheriff calls attention to the fact that the law requires the closing of all saloons while the polls are open. Saloon keepers cannot sell or give away liquor through the back door or in any other private manner—penalty fine from $100 to $1000 or imprisonment from one to six months or both.

110 Years Ago

A new voter: Mrs. George Sanford presented her husband with a ten-pound son. George is figuring on how the new son can be placed in the voting line. Mrs. Sanford is the one to receive the congratulations.

100 Years Ago

Prepares landing field: Las Vegas people are putting in a bid for air flights and machines. A landing field is being constructed with conveniences for aviators. Planes from Southern California are to be landed at Las Vegas on Thanksgiving Day.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Koppel & Platt! We have just received a large supply of Fall and Winter Clothing, all the latest styles! And have also on hand: Fine Beaver, Cashmere and Broadcloth Suits, Hats, Caps, Ties, Etc., and a large supply of Bay clothing which we offer for sale at the very lowest rates.”

140 Years Ago

Brief mention: Sheriff Hill is wearing crape on his hat for Hancock. George Brysen is still looking for the man who controls the colored vote of Ormsby.

130 Years Ago

Roll of Honor, Mary E. Roberts, Teacher (of Foreman/Roberts House): Louis Simpson, James McCluen, Sadie Wylie, Hattie Ongood, Clara Murrey, Flora Frechette, Thurman Roberts (brother of Mary Roberts of Foreman/Roberts House), Frank McCluen, Maggie Wylie and Albert Foley.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: Under the reign of free coinage the Carson Mint employed over one hundred men. Today, November 2, 1920, under the gold standard seven men compose the force.

110 Years Ago

Roll of Honor, Miss Harriet Cushing, Teacher: Page Burlington, Cless Chedic, Maude De Voe, Luceille Muldoon, Madeline Meder, Herbert Regan, Christian Smith, Clarence Belli, Margaret Connolly, Dorothy Mackey, Maud Wiley, Barbara Bell, Dolly Davis, Freva Fellows, Earle LeMasters, and Ralph Cowing.

100 Years Ago

Opens gambling: Gambling is reopened in the valley town of Yerington, and parents who desire are issuing cards allowing their youngsters over the age of 16 to gamble in the resorts of Yerington.

