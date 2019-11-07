Past Pages for November 6 to November 8, 2019

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Accident: A man driving a wagon belonging to Beers the butcher at Empire was thrown out of his seat while making a sharp turn near the Yellow Jacket Mill. He was pretty badly hurt and was reported killed, but later reports say that he was only stunned.

140 Years Ago

Farmer Treadway returns: He has returned from San Francisco where he went down to hire a hall where he could exhibit the big pumpkin he is raising for General Grant. He has secured the Mechanic’s Pavilion. This is an account of his travels: “I put up at the Grand on the ground floor, but I did not feed there. I used to tackle the “What Cheer” restaurant in early days, and the grub is good as ever. You can get more bacon and greens there for a quarter than you can get at the Grand for a dollar…. Nary a bedbug or a cat in the whole Grand; but the hired help is shiftless…. I didn’t see any grass big enough to cut in the blasted town. I eat so much grub that I came near getting foundered.”

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The Presbyterian Church has been painted a yellowish color.

A girl in New York was fined $5 for kissing a preacher in the street. Never kiss a preacher in public — select some nice quite spot, some store that doesn’t advertise, and there will be no trouble.

100 Years Ago

Demand 8-hour day: The union drug clerks who have struck have issued a statement that registered pharmacists will be kept available for the filling of prescriptions. The strikers demand an eight-hour day, union recognition and a minimum of $50 weekly for registered men.

50 Years Ago

Carson-Tahoe rates: The Hospital board of trustees voted unanimously to reduce rates in the maternity department. Delivery room charges were reduced from $50 to $40 and the daily room nursery room rates from $25 to $20. The usual stay for mother and infant is three days, the reductions will amount to $45 per case.

20 Years Ago

Nevada children: Nevada placed within the top 10 for having the fewest children living below the poverty level. Nevada came in ninth — with a medium income of $38,186.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Scarlet fever: The disease prevails here to a considerable extent among children. Governor Slingerland’s little girl has had an attack but is now mending.

140 Years Ago

A sad suicide: William Fife, a boy of 14, hanged himself. A little girl while playing near an old shed owned by Israel Crawford discovered the boy hanging from the rafter with bailing rope. He had been sent home for misconduct and failure to learn his lesson and then refused to go to school. The body was brought to his mother’s house on the corner of Sophia and Nevada streets. When the mother heard the news of her son’s death, she was frantic with grief.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: It is very hard to find a man in the state of Nevada who will admit that he is ambitious to run for office.

100 Years Ago

A special to the World from Philadelphia says that literary people in Philadelphia are charging Mark Twain with plagiarism. He is said to have appropriated the entire plot and most of the incidents in his latest story, “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court,” from the short story, “The Fortunate Island,” written in 1882 by Max Adeler.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Fishermen score — Assemblyman John Homer and John Brockert both of Carson City pose with their catch from Pyramid Lake consisting of five Cutthroat and Cut bow trout ranging in lengths from 19 to 29 inches. Homer and Brockert have spent every Wednesday of fishing season fishing together for the past nine years.

20 Years Ago

Children’s Museum robbed: $3,000 was stolen by thieves who broke in over the weekend, but the money was replaced by the law firm of Crowell, Susich, Owen and Tackes. Crowell is a Carson City School Board member and said he and the firm’s other partners and staff were wondering how to help the community when they heard about the robbery.

Friday

150 Years Ago

All sorts: The V. & T. R. R. Co.’s new locomotive “Ormsby” has arrived here and will be set up and put in running order.

Episcopal choir: The following ladies and gentlemen were selected as singers: Mrs. Dow, soprano; Mrs. Fox, alto; Mr. Eldridge, basso; Mr. Hale, tenor. Mrs. J. C. Dorsey was chosen as organist.

140 Years Ago

Jots: Capt. Jim Roberts returned from the Indian District, bringing with him some very valuable specimens as presents to the Pioneer Society cabinet. The rock is immensely rich in free and ruby silver. (from Foreman-Roberts House)

130 Years Ago

Valuable pebble: A young woman of Crescent City picked up a large pebble on the beach and sent it to a lapidary in San Francisco. He pronounced it a true emerald, worth $2,600.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Junior High names cheerleaders — Members of the Carson High School student body elected their cheerleaders for the 1969-70 school year. Ninth grade cheerleaders are Mary Baker, Ann Collier, Carol Polichio, Nina Snodgrass and Lauri Hayes.

20 Years Ago

Mustang ranch: The Bureau of Land Management submitted a proposal to the Justice Department to turn the Mustang Ranch brothel into a wild horse interpretative center. The idea has received strong favorable responses.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.