Past Pages for November 7 to 10, 2020

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Book Store—John G. Fox, has just received a carefully selected stock of Fancy Goods, Silver Ware, Watches and Jewelry of new and elegant patterns. Also a superior lot of Table Cutlery…”

140 Years Ago

Oysters: Vucanovich has laid in a supply of fresh oysters on ice. The season is upon us when the mouth waters at the anticipation. When Providence made the oyster, it supplied a want which must have been felt all over the country—on sale at $1.25 a can.

130 Years Ago

Truckee burned: A fire broke out in Truckee, destroying the entire business portion of the town. The losses amount to $110,000. The fire was incendiary.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: Someone mentioned that a snowstorm was on tap.

Now that the election is over the town will settle down to its regular routine.

The Sutro tunnel was being wired for the purpose of furnishing incandescent lights for the Zadig drift and also to furnish power for running an air compressor to furnish air for the miners working. (Report)

110 Years Ago

Indian Day in Carson: Saturday is Indian Day in this city. Every Indian at the school who has been on his good behavior is allowed to come to town on Saturday to buy the good things we have here.

100 Years Ago

Back from Como: Billy Kearns who has been doing assessment work in Como states that while the mill is shut down that a lot of prospecting is going on in the district. Some fine showings are being made. Billy says that Como has a big future as there is more ore exposed in the camp than any place in western Nevada.

Sunday

155 Years Ago

Lost his hickory: A Democratical [sic] friend of ours has lost his hickory cane. He is lost without his stick as is a cane without a Democrat to wield it. We will pay a handsome reward for its delivery to this office and ask no awkward questions.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: There is one case of small pox in Virginia (City).

A mountain of marble has been discovered near Clipper Gap. The material is of a delicate dove color, beautifully mottled.

130 Years Ago

Goodwin, a characteristic story: When he was editor of the Virginia City Enterprise the town became overrun with dogs. So, an anti-dog crusade was taken up by the Chronicle. A pound was built, a pound master appointed, deputies with lariats and a hen-coop wagon engaged and catching commenced. After the first day’s good work we shook hands and went around to the pound. There were ten dogs—large, small, loafer dogs, gentlemen dogs and poodles. They wagged their tails, sat on their haunches, pricked up their ears and smiled. If their owners don’t turn up, we’ll knock ‘em all on the head. If the owners do show up, we’ll charge five dollars a dog. It’s a hundred to one they won’t show up. So the editor, going down into his pocket got fifty dollars for ten dogs and said “turn ‘em loose.” And the moral of the story–it would shock the country to have a man in Congress with so little notion of right and wrong as that.

100 Years Ago

Ormsby county farms: Warden Henrichs installed a milking machine in the concrete barn. It takes about one-half the time that was necessary under hand milking and is more sanitary. The concrete barn is equipped with steel stanchions and water flushed drainage. Those interested in modern dairying should make a trip to the prison at milking time.

70 Years Ago

Photo caption: Nevada’s New Governor—Charles H. Russell became the first Republican to be elected governor of Nevada in 16 years. Incomplete returns from state precincts gave Russell a margin of roughly 7,000 votes over the incumbent, Vail Pittman…

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Wallace Theaters–$4.50 Bargain Matinees Daily, now playing: ‘Legend of Bagger Van,’ ‘Meet the Parents,’ ‘Blair Witch,’ Pay It Forward,’ and ‘Charley’s Angels.’

Tuesday

155 Years Ago

Situation wanted: A young woman who is accustomed to table-waiting and chamber-work seeks a situation. She is a sufferer of the Virginia fire, and a smart, capable, efficient worker. Apply at the Appeal office.

140 Years Ago

Advertisement: “C. A. Marston. Photographer, corner Ormsby and Second Streets. Carson City, Nevada. The best of work done at cheap rates and satisfaction guaranteed. Cabinet photographs a specialty.”

130 Years Ago

New system: Counting votes by this new system in California has resulted in a terrible mess—returns are slower and more mixed up than ever. The plan in vogue is great in theory but poor in practice.

100 Years Ago

Home-grown sweater: John Cordano of Steptoe valley was wearing a sweater that was much admired for its quality and appearance. The sweater he said was a homemade product, the wool sheared from his own sheep, carded and spun by hand and hand knit. The wool was selected from black and white fleece and produced a beautiful effect. (White Pine news)

70 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Theater—Another great picture we recommend highly, ‘711 Ocean Drive” with Edmund O’Brien, Joanne Dru, Otto Druger.”

20 Years Ago

First snow: A 4-inch snow fall covered Carson City streets, and the schools remained open. “I felt the buses could really travel along the valley floor without a great deal of problem,” said Superintendent Jim Parry.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.