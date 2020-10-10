Past Pages for October 10 to 13, 2020

Saturday

150 years ago

Our Howitzer, we notice, lies dismounted upon the ground in the Plaza. This ought not to be. Whoever had it last ought to go to work at once and replace it upon its carriage.

130 years ago

The editor for the Appeal while in Oroville last week, stepped into a hall to watch the proceedings of the Butte City Democratic Convention, and whom should he find presiding over that hotly collection as Chairman but Judge C. N. Harris, formerly a mugwamp of this city.

100 years ago

80 years ago

Ed Krenzer has taken the lead in organizing a Carson company of Home Guards composed of ex-servicemen of this city and community. It is planned to give the members of the company military training at regular meetings, much after the activities of national guard companies.

60 years ago

The Supreme Court today denied a hearing to Nevada vice figure Joe Conforte, convicted in Virginia City of contempt of court in allegedly neglecting a court order forbidding him to operate a house of prostitution.

40 years ago

Teacher negotiators turned down Wednesday’s request by the Carson City School Board for binding arbitration on teacher salaries only, but proposed putting all unresolved contract provisions in an arbitrator’s hands.

Sunday

150 years ago

The Tin for the Capitol roof has arrived here and workmen under the supervision of M. Jacob Young, who has the contract for putting it upon the roof; are getting it ready for its place.

130 years ago

The first gun of the campaign of 1890 was fired in Hawthorne last Thursday night by the Republican Party. According to the advertised announcement, there was a mass meeting. Owing to the sudden illness of Jas A. Stevens, Mr. Sardis Summerfield, of Carson, was obliged to pack his grip at a moment’s notice and accompany the candidates. However, he made a pleasing and impressive speech.

100 years ago

If ever there was a time when Nevada should elect to the United States senate a man of experience and unquestioned capability — a man who is familiar with every resource of the state, a man who has made a success with his own affairs — that time is now here. That man is Charles B. Henderson.

80 years ago

Tonopah. Fire of undetermined origin destroyed an entire business block, with $15,000 estimated as the loss. The Bob West bar, the Joe Toner bar, the North & Co, two north storerooms and the Manhattan Laundry were destroyed. The blaze had a good start before it was discovered at 3 o’clock this morning.

60 years ago

Ormsby country cemetery district trustees will start cleaning up the portion of the Lone Mountain cemetery which has been deeded to the district to date — the section formerly owned by the Eagles.

40 years ago

Nevada’s 116th celebration of Nevada Day is well under way with more than 150 parade entries, of the 250 maximum, for Friday, Oct. 31 in Carson City, longtime Nevada Day general chairman Mike Shaughnessy has announced.

Tuesday

150 years ago

New Mint Superintendent. — H. F. Rice Esq. has been appointed Superintendent for the Carson Branch Mint since Col. Curry resigned. A more fitting replacement could not have been made.

130 years ago

Among the candidates mentioned by the local Democrats are John Wagner for Senator, Henry Bath for Sheriff, Estner for Clerk, Warren Noteware for Recorder, Longabaugh for Treasurer and Dan Kelley for School Trustee.

100 years ago

Life Imprisonment. The jury in the case of State vs. Fred Wilberg, who was found guilty of murdering Dixie Miller, a cabaret singer of Tonopah, recommended life imprisonment. Judge Averill will undoubtedly follow the recommendations of the jury.

80 years ago

A detachment of civilian conservation enrollees will set up headquarters in the old armory building in Carson nearly next week, according to an announcement made by the local forest ranger. After remodeling the armory into suitable living quarters, the boys will then commence their first project, that of erecting a telephone line between Carson and Lake Tahoe for fire control purposes.

60 years ago

Final permanent paving on Clear Creek highway US 50 to Lake Tahoe was finished this week, as Isbell Construction of Reno sealed and chipped the eight-mile four-lane route from a mile south of Carson City to Spooner Summit.

40 years ago

Aviation’s first plastic turboprop airplane was unveiled in Stead last week by LearAvia. The revolutionary step in aircraft design fulfills one of the last requests by inventor William Lear.

