Past Pages for October 14 to 16, 2020

Wednesday

150 years ago

The missing man turns up. Laigneau, the man about whose fate so much excitement has been felt in Virginia City, has at last been found, at a ranch near Steamboat Springs, alive. His story is a strange one. He says that upon retiring he was beset by some persons unknown to him, a bag thrown over his head, his hands tied and he himself compelled to mount horse and ride thus, he knows not, until his captors camped. After undergoing all sorts of queer adventures he was left alone; and he burn off his cords by a fire which his captors had built and so escaped. Still a mystery.

130 years ago

The Capitol Lodging house was robbed last week of $150, a gold watch and chain and two revolvers.

100 years ago

Lake is Low. Washoe Lake is recording the lowest water level remembered by any of the old settlers. The three dry seasons, together with the draw off for irrigation has brought the lakes level to the minimum low state.

80 years ago

Postmaster E.H. Bath reports that to date 40 aliens have registered at the Carson City post office. The list at the Carson post office includes aliens of Carson and Ormsby county, Dayton, Minden, Gardnerville and Lake Tahoe points.

60 years ago

Manning his own defense is apparently proving a difficult chore for Reno millionaire Lavere Redfield. His income tax evasion trail proceedings are going into their seventh consecutive day here in federal court.

40 years ago

A spokesman for the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the date of a 40-year-old Carson City woman is continuing but there are no new leads in the death of Claudia Rose.

Thursday

150 years ago

Arrested on a charge of murder. Intelligence reached here yesterday of the arrest near Markleville, California, by the Alpine County Sheriff of a young man having murdered Hiram Thornton at Smith’s Ranch, Douglas County. He is now lodged in a jail in Genoa.

130 years ago

The Orphan’s Appeal. Miss Dolly Malone has taken charge of the Orphan’s Appeal and will issue in the coming Fair. She has enlisted a large staff of lively writers and will take a hand in the campaign.

100 years ago

The many friends of Rev. And Mrs. C.S. Mook will regret to learn that the former has resigned as rector of the Episcopal church of his city. Notice of his resignation was given at last Sunday’s services, the vestry accepting his resignation at a meeting last evening.

80 years ago

Ray Nelson shot a 225-pound buck in the mountains west of Carson yesterday. The 234-pound buck shot by JohnD Winters a few days ago was the largest brought into Carson so far this season.

60 years ago

A.E. (Al) Greenhalgh, chief ranger for the Nevada state park system since July 1, 1955, has retired effective Oct. 1, it was announced here today by director William Hart.

40 years ago

The Peace Corps celebrates its 20th birthday.

Friday

150 years ago

Carson Republican Club. The preliminary steps toward the organization of a Republican Club were taken last evening subsequent to the meeting at the Theatre. It was agreed to adjourn until Monday. Come up Republicans and join.

130 years ago

Yesterday the Democratic primaries called out the full strength of the party, and 90 votes were polled.

100 years ago

Isn’t it about time to start the basketball practice? Other teams are doing so and if Carson is to keep up it will have to do so likewise. Many schools have games already scheduled and still more have their teams already on the go.

80 years ago

Max Helphenstine and Eddie Silsby, both well known Carson City youths, have passed successfully all examinations and tests for joining the U.S. Army, and will about the middle of next week report at Hamilton Field for duty and training in the air corps.

60 years ago

Sale of the triangle of land at the junction of Stewart and Carson Sts. ran into stiff protest from the state highway board yesterday, after engineer Otis Wright said the land was needed by his department.

40 years ago

The awesome power of condemnation which is given to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture in the Santini-Burton bill drew fire from elected officials at Lake Tahoe property owners recently.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.