Past Pages for October 17 to 20, 2020

Saturday

150 years ago

A man named Charles Peg was robbed, night before last while on his way hither, via the east side of Washoe Lake from Reno. He thinks the robbers were Mexicans. They took from him $56.50. He came in here late last night on horseback and reported as above to Sam Hodgkinson, night watchman, who informed us.

130 years ago

The Appeal received a pleasant call yesterday from G.T. Talbot, Republican nominee for District Judge. He is in this city mingling with the voters and gaining friends everywhere.

100 years ago

The next big dance billed for Carson is the annual affair to be given by the Neighbors of Woodcraft on the 29th inst. Tickets are now being sold fo this dance and the ladies are working to make it the success of the season.

80 years ago

Tom Mix — cowboy, peace officer, soldier, actor, showman — was making his last personal appearance today. The body of Mix, killed Saturday in an automobile accident at Florence, Ariz., lay in site at the chapel of Pierce Brothers’ Mortuary. He was dressed in his ranger’s coast and white breeches. Only his ten-gallon hat was missing.

60 years ago

Today was reckless drivers’ day in justice court, with five motorists appearing before justice of the pease Pete Supera, pleading guilty and paying fines of $75 and $100.

40 years ago

Sunday

140 years ago

Last Night’s Demonstration. The Grandest Display Every Seen in Carson. Three Thousand Men in Line. Speeches by Stephen, Taylor and Senator Sharon. Carson Street in a Blaze of Light. At 7 O’clock the whistle of the train was heard at Empire followed by a roar of artillery. The crowd from Virginia consisted of 24 carloads of people.

130 years ago

Reflection on Nude Art. Miss Johnson, the woman who has had the audacity to appear as an artist’s model posed on a pedestal in skin tights, that fit like the paper on a wall, is reported to make arrangements to come west. If she ever has the gall to shower herself in this city, the Appeal proposes to head a crowd of leading citizens to see if a united effort cannot be made to frown her down and stare her out of countenance.

100 years ago

About noon today a stranger attempted suicide in front of the Memorial building. He made several hacks at his throat with a dull pocket knife, inflicting several ugly gashes. Constable Savage grabbed the man and took the knife from him. He is from Dayton and his brother has been sent for.

80 years ago

The two-days season on pheasants and quail opens officially at 6:15 o’clock today for Ormsby County. Licensed hunters who comply with all provisions of the Nevada law will be entitled to a total bag of three pheasants and ten valley quail each day of the short season.

60 years ago

Director Grant Harris of the newly formed state alcoholic agency emphasized the “middle of the road” aspect of his organization in a Monday noon take before Lions club. Harris named alcoholism as a major health problem.

40 years ago

Assembly candidates Joe Bensinger and Alan Glover will square off for a debate Wednesday at noon in the Western Nevada Community College lounge. Mayor candidates Harold Jacobsen and Vaughn Smith will hold a debate on KNIS radio Monday.

Tuesday

140 years ago

At 2 O’clock on last Sunday morning Patrick McGoven, an employee of the Brunswick mill, fell against the shaft of the fly wheel and was literally broken to pieces. It is supposed that while sitting alongside the wheel he fell asleep and leaning against the shaft was caught by the clothes and whirled around with lightening like rapidity. He was single, and 23 years of age and a native of Ireland.

130 years ago

Last evening Senator Stewart addressed a large crowd at the Opera House on the issue of the campaign. Before the hour arrived the street was ablaze of bonfires, and the air full of smoke.

100 years ago

Carsonites who attended the Democratic rally in Reno last evening came home with smiles all over their respective faces. It proved the sensation fo the campaign and when Francis J. Heney spoke for two hours the people wanted more of it.

80 years ago

Carson Beats Fallon. The Carson football team defeated the Churchill Green Wave 26 to 6 in the game played in Fallon today.

60 years ago

Sale of Carson Furniture corporate stock by Jack Bartlett, Mel Cowperthwaite and Ralph Dofflemeyer to Anton and James Y. Robertson was announced today. James Robertson will be president of the new firm.

40 years ago

America’s poverty population has declined by 11 million persons since 1964, but there is a “frightening” shift toward women, the young and minorities, the National Advisory Council on Economic Opportunity said Saturday.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.