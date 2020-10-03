Past Pages for October 3 to 6, 2020

Saturday

150 years ago

Henry P. Comstock, prospector and discoverer of the famous Comstock river lode in Nevada, committed suicide on the 27th instant near Bozeman City, Montana, by shooting himself in the head with a revolver. It is supposed he committed the act while laboring under temporary aberration of the mind.

130 years ago

The Arizona Joe Combination presented again last night the popular Black Hawke to a good audience. Tonight will develop the Wild Violet the great comedy molo-drama which drew such crowded houses in San Francisco.

100 years ago

The reward of $1,000 offered by the state for the murderers of Arthur St. Clair and George Requa, the two Elko county officers who were ambushed and shot near Cherry Creek last winter, has not yet been paid. Henry C. Nicholson of Ely, who took an active part in the capture of L.W. Fristoe, one of the murderers, at the Nevada Northern shops is believed to have the best claim. Nicholson states that if the reward is paid to him he will turn over the entire amount to the widow of St. Clair.

80 years ago

Japanese language newspapers of the Pacific coat and Hawaii generally agree that America and Japan can remain on friendly terms, despite the German-Italian-Japanese military alliance.

60 years ago

An amateur marksman pumped six .30-.30 slugs into the Lakeview state reservoir pipeline early last night or this morning, and seriously lowered the state water supply, superintendent of buildings and grounds Ed Kruse reported today.

40 years ago

Recent improvements on Roop Street have made it an attractive north-south route for Carson City drivers, and the new asphalt and smooth curves entice motorists to go faster than the posted 25 mph limit. Supervisors have decided to increase the speed limit on parts of Roop and Fairview Drive as well.

Sunday

150 years ago

The stone steps of the capitol are being laid. They are of granite; the abutments being of sandstone, quite massive and handsome.

130 years ago

The Last Day. All Races Go Off Smoothly — The Fair a Success. The wind came from the South in the forenoon, making it much more pleasant than the day before. The horizon was devoid of clouds, and the last day bid fair to be the best of the week.

100 years ago

Coming Home. The governor’s office has received a postal card from Charley Springer, in which he is coming home. Charley is one of our cons who deserted from the prison farm some time ago.

80 years ago

At the election of student body officers of Carson high school held Friday, September 27th in the home economics rooms, the following were elected: Lester Groth, President; Harold Wright, vice president; Vincent Samproni, boy member board of control; Betty Jean Lamp, girl member of the board of control; Mr. McElroy, faculty member of the board of control.

60 years ago

Repaving of Carson St. will begin Wednesday morning and is expected to be completed Friday, state highway officials announced today.

40 years ago

It’s a story Mark Twain himself would have written. He must be laughing in his grave. Twain is one reason the Territorial Enterprise has been revived over the last two weeks in three separate editions. With three parties claiming rights to use the name of the paper Twain made famous and a fourth joining the fray just for the fun and profit of it, the matter is headed for court this month to pick just one winner.

Tuesday

150 years ago

A Washoe Zephyr from the south prevailed here yesterday, greatly to the discomfort of footmen and riders — so great was the volume of dust which was set a-flying. Near upon us are “the melancholy days, the saddest of the year.”

130 years ago

The press is the watch-dog that guards the hen house of our liberties and protects the clothes line of our rights. — Jim Townsend.

100 years ago

There was a public lynching in Carson last evening when the citizens gathered on Federal property and promptly finished Col. S. I. Lurian, who has been a nuisance to progress and a general community nuisance for the past twenty five years. The people assembled on government ground, thus avoiding local prosecution, and promptly lynched, burned and riddled the obnoxious being. This came about following the recent drive for funds for a Greater Carson and when it was found citizens made the limit, they concluded the performance by riddling the community of the menace and scattering ashes to the four winds.

80 years ago

As the month of September ended, Carson high school had a total of 165 students enrolled. The percent of attendance for the first four weeks was 98.6 percent,

60 years ago

Lavere Redfield, Reno millionaire, appeared in the first day of an expected two-week long tax evasion trial here today in the federal court of judge John R. Ross. Redfield, who has chosen to plead his own case, is charged with failure to pay $302,847 in taxes between 1954 and 1956. An eight-count indictment was handed down last May by a federal grand jury.

40 years ago

The replacement of longtime government figure Chris Schaller with Greg Lambert as chief executive in Gov. Robert List’s administration signals the emphasis the administration will place on management skills.

