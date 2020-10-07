Past Pages for October 7 to 9, 2020

Wednesday

150 years ago

The State Orphan’s Home is in readiness for occupation, and due notification of the fact has been served upon conductors of the Catholic Orphan Asylum in Virginia City, where there are, we believe, some twenty-five orphan children now living.

130 years ago

Bosco at the Opera House. Signor Bosco, the great wizard and journalist, gave his first entertainment at the Opera House in the presence of a good audience, who were not at all backward in showing their appreciation of the conjurer’s efforts to please.

100 years ago

Shipping Wheat. A carload of wheat is being loaded today, the grain coming from the local farmers. The major part of this season’s crop has been purchased by milling companies operating at Reno and other points. The wheat this season is of unusually good milling quality, owning to the warm summer.

80 years ago

Mrs. Mary Brown of Winnemucca was today selected grand worthy matron of the Order of the Eastern Star for Nevada.

60 years ago

A 16-lane bowling alley scheduled to open about Jan. 1 is under construction south of Carson City between Colony Road and U.S. Highway 395.

40 years ago

Santos Menhaca of San Luis Obispo, Ca., carried off the top prize in Sunday’s finals of the Third Annual Great High Sierra Chili Cook-Off and Wall-to-Wall Gastromonic Delight. The spicy event took place Saturday and Sunday in Carson City.

Thursday

150 years ago

New Locomotive. — The “I.E. James” a small, new locomotive from the Baldwin factory, Philadelphia, has made its appearance on the V. & T. R.R. track. It is a very handsome piece of mechanism and is designed, we believe, as a “switch engine.”

130 years ago

Funeral of Mrs. Miller. Mrs. Miller an aged colored lady who died last Saturday at her residence on Prison road, was buried yesterday. Nearly all of the colored population showed their respects by attending the funeral and there were twenty carriages in line.

100 years ago

The highway between Carson and Placerville is open to tourist travel. About six inches of snow covered the summit, and it is rapidly melting. Tourists coming over the grade arrived here yesterday and reported but little trouble.

80 years ago

The clerks of all Nevada counties are today attending a school of instruction at the capitol for the purpose of familiarizing themselves with their duties as registration agents for the military draft to be held on the 16th day of this month.

60 years ago

Nevada’s population as 285,278 on April 1, official census figures from the Commerce department showed today. Final figures showed Nevada gained 125,195 persons, or 78.2 percent compared to the 1950 census.

40 years ago

The Carson City School Board has set a 5 p.m. Friday deadline for teachers to accept its last salary offer, or the board will seek binding arbitration to settle the eight-month old contract dispute.

Friday

150 years ago

The man found dead upon Smith’s (Hot Spring) Ranch in Douglas County a few days since, by Indians, turns out to be one Frank Thornton, a man who has been working for the widow Smith and who lately are from Salt Lake. He was known to have in his possession a considerable sum of money, and it is conjectured he was first robbed, then murdered.

130 years ago

The Colored Caucus. The colored voters held a caucus in Mr. Harris’ barber shop yesterday, and after a long debate settled solidly on their ticket and voted in a body.

100 years ago

Following the recent visit of members of the Lincoln Highway Association, the following proposition has been laid before the highway department, which makes available $44,500 for highway work along the Lincoln Highway.

80 years ago

The approach of winter, evidenced by falls of snow in the mountains last week, finds the Nevada highway department officials confident that traffic will be interrupted very little in the coming months. Snow removal costs for 1939-40 was $53,982.85 for 2,317 miles.

60 years ago

The history Numaga peace pipe that symbolized an end to Nevada’s Indian wars will be presented to the state museum here tomorrow afternoon. The pipe, which was used at the truce meeting between Gov. William Nye and Chief Numaga of the Pyramid lake Piautes brought here form Los Angeles by the daughters of the man who arranged the truce — northern Nevada law officer Warren Wasson.

40 years ago

“You haven’t seen the worst of it,” Assemblyman Joe Dini waned a group of Silver Springs homeowners during a discussion of the pollution of Lake Lahontan. Dini was speaking of the lowering of water standards for the Carson River.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.