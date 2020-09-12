Past Pages for September 12 to 15, 2020

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Camels: A ranch on the Carson River, eight miles below the mouth of Six-mile Canyon, is to be seen a herd of 26 camels—all but two of which were born and raised in this State. The men who have them are Frenchmen who have experience with camels in Europe. The camels are thoroughly acclimated in this State. The ranch where they stay is sandy and sterile, yet the animals feast and grow fat on prickly shrubs and bitter wood. After they eat they lie and roll in the hot sand. They are used in packing salt to the mills on the river some 60 miles eastward, They pack 1100 pounds. (Territorial Enterprise)

140 Years Ago

Hank Monk and President Hayes: Hank Monk and the four-in-hands containing President Hayes and a number of citizens from Virginia and Carson whirled away toward the Clear Creek grade. Mr. Loomis of the Gold Hill News, was with the party as a reporter. As they traveled the picturesque route the President remarked on the ruggedness of the scenery and when the steep grade was reached he said: “This is pretty steep; Do we have to walk?”

“Keep your seat, President Hayes, I’ll get you there on time,” said Hank Monk and Hank tickled the ear of the off leader with his whip and grinned to himself as he thought how neatly he had got his work in on the lamented Horace Greeley. The party reached the terminus of the narrow gauge railroad, and they boarded the flat cars and went down to Glenbrook. The citizens gave them a warm reception and boarding the steamer Meteor, the party was taken to Tahoe City where they left for Truckee.

130 Years Ago

Advertisement: “The St. Charles Hotel. Carson City. J. E. McDonald…Lessee.

Lake Tahoe Stage Office. Lodging, Meals are 25 cents each; Board and lodging per day $1.00; Board and Lodging per week $6.50; Board by the week $5.00. Rooms clean and meals all that a hungry man cares for. The Bar—in stock cigars, wines, liquors…”

120 Years Ago

The horse sale: Bob Grimmons of Carson City sold sixty head of horses for cavalry purposes to representatives of the German Government. Alex Twaddle of Washoe valley sold a number and G. Gates added several to the consignment. The horses are fine ones, broken and perfectly sound.

70 Years Ago

Advertisement: Carson Theater: Saturday only–“Operation Haylift,” Spectacular operations of U.S. Air Force saving millions of cattle and sheep in Nevada, Special 2 reels “Thundering Rails” and “Toyland Premiere.” Sunday-Monday—“The Yellow Cab Man,” You’ll rid and roar at that riot on wheels with Red Skelton and Gloria DeHaven.”

20 Years Ago

Camel races: The 41st International Camel Races will kick off at Cactus Jack’s in Carson City. The races were started in 1959 when Bob Richards started to publish the results of a fictional camel race. The following year “The Misfits” was filed in Lyon County. The San Francisco Chronicle and the Phoenix Sun challenged each other to a race on camel back. Camels were imported from San Francisco for the event in Virginia City.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

The Capitol construction: Mr. Spurgeon, when laying the foundation stones, disdails[sic] the use of the silver trowel as unworthy of a true workman. With an ordinary implement he does a quarter of an hour’s work—and actually and positively lays the stone.

140 Years Ago

“The Chimney Song by Bred Harte (in part)

Over the chimney the night wind sang,

And chanted a melody no one knew;

And the woman stopped as the babe she tossed

And thought of the one she had long since lost

And said, as her tear-drops back she forced,

“I have the wind in the chimney…”

Over the chimney the night wind sang,

And chanted a melody no one knew;

But the poet listened and smiled, for he

Was a man, and woman, and child, all three,

And he said, “It is God’s own harmony,

The wind that sings in the chimney.”

130 Years Ago

Presbyterian Church: Morning service, “The Promise of a New Heart.” Evening sermon, “The School of Wisdom.” Rev. Geo. R. Bird, Pastor.

100 Years Ago

Census: The census bureau announced the population of the following Nevada counties: Ormsby (Carson City) 2,464—a decrease of over 28%.

70 Years Ago

John C. Fremont, DAR: A meeting was held at the ranch home of Mrs. Cecil Stodieck in Carson Valley with Mrs. John E. Beaupeurt of Reno assisting. Music was under the direction of Mrs. R. M. Elston. Mrs. Holcomb spoke on “Plans for 1950-51”. Members present (in part) were Mesdames Isle Bair, W. E. Burke, John M. Gregory, Fisher Bailey, John L. Harvey, Frank B. Gregory, A. C. Stodieck, Arthur N. Suverkrup…

20 Years Ago

Sleepers: Residents in Mound House want the lights on four large commercial billboards along Highway 50 turned off during late-evening and early-morning hours so they can sleep. After the complaint YESCO signs have been adjusted to turn off at midnight.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Furniture at reduced prices!—I would respectfully inform the public that I will sell my entire stock of furniture and upholstery goods at reduced prices consisting of Parlor sets, Marble top bed room sets…What Nots, Cribbs [sic], Cupboards and safes …. Toilet stands, washstands … Looking glasses, Window curtains and Window cornice—all kinds. All of which will be sold at reduced prices for cash. C.H. MAISH, opposite Wells, Fargo & Co.’s, Carson Street, Carson City.”

140 Years Ago

Ghostly mine: The Silver Prize bell mysteriously rings at midnight. Several gentlemen visited the mine, and they are unable to account for the ringing of the signal bell which occurs at 12 o’clock—twelve strokes are sounded on the bell. There is no sound or noise of any kind about the hoisting works. But, it continues to attract many gentlemen who thought it was a joke. It is being investigated and in a few days the results of their investigation will be told. (Times-Review)

130 Years Ago

The Irish Minstrel: Appearing at the Opera House is W. J. Scanlan, the Irish Minstrel, with the latest and greatest successful Irish comedy drama, “Myles Aroon.” The scene is laid in Ireland in the present day, and the plot shows the efforts of this gardener, “Myles Aroon.”

100 Years Ago

Memorial building cornerstone laid: The cornerstone was laid as Senator Harrington, acted as chairman for the members of the American Legion. Justice Ducker made the address. A number of articles were deposited in the box as follows–List of men from Nevada who died in the services, law authorizing construction, Carson City News August 1, 1920, Carson City Appeal July 31, 1920, History/Organization of American Legion, a 3 cent note of 1863 (during the Civil war) donated by Mrs. Jason Burlingame, first specimen of ore from Comstock mine, copy of “Stars and Stripes” donated by Sade Grant, statutes of legislative session 1919, and Blossom of Flanders poppies…

70 Years Ago

V & T Railway petitions—Mills Park: Documents asking line management to give the city 52 acres of land east of Roop Street is being circulated. Carson City would like it for a municipal park. Spearheading the drive is Nick Carter, Chairman of the Citizen’s Park Committee. The petition reads: “The committee made its recommendation to the board of city trustees… that an undeveloped tract of land comprising about 52 acres, locally known as ‘Foley’s forest,’ lying east of Roop Street and south of U.S. Highway 50 and which is owned by your railway, be acquired…”. The land has a fine stand of cottonwood trees and could be developed into a beautiful civic park.

20 Years Ago

Emmy Awards: NBC’s series about a White House staff in turmoil, “The West Wing,” won nine Emmy awards for best drama series. Michael J. Fox was a sentimental winner of the best actor award for a comedy. He retired from the comedy, “Spin City,” because of Parkinson’s.

