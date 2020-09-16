Past Pages for September 16 to 18, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

“Pill Box,” wins: The Cowing brothers received a telegram informing them that their Norfolk colt, “Pill Box” had won the two mile and will repeat the race at the California State Fair. The purse was $800. “Pill Box” is a Carson horse, and we all feel a pride in this glorious achievement.

140 Years Ago

Billy Lynch, inventor: Leg guards are the latest thing in archery—a sort of boot made of iron. It is to keep tickle grass from getting through one’s trousers while he is chasing arrows.

130 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Adolph Jacobs—tailoring, repairing and cleaning done with neatness and dispatch, opposite the Ormsby House.

100 Years Ago

Movies at Carson City Theater: “The Valley of Doubt,” a Selznick Picture–Arline Pretty and Thurston Hall play the lead. An added attraction is Harold Lloyd comedy and Pathe News. Popular prices of 10 and 25 cents.

70 Years Ago

Scientific Hitchhiker: Leonard A. Weckworth, a “scientific” globe trotter, visited Carson City. He left LeSueur, Minnesota, and has travelled 2,679 miles and hopes to travel many more. He does it all by hitchhiking and walking only. For 23 years he has been traveling and has covered 160,000 miles and spent about $2,000 of his own money.

20 Years Ago

“Cats:” Broadway’s longest running show has “hung up its whiskers, tails and toe shoes…” after 18 years of performances.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Steamer Emerald: The steamer “Emerald,” having been thoroughly fitted, and repaired expressly for the accommodation of passengers, will make regular trips as follows: Leave Tahoe City for the Glenbrook House every Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. returning; leave the Glenbrook House at 11 A.M. and 4 P.M. For further information, please apply to Captain Mackinnon on board.

140 Years Ago

The Spanish baby: When a birth takes place in the royal family the Queen is placed in a room with but one door and the entrance is watched by Privy Counselors, Bishops, Lords and Grandees so that a bogus baby may not be smuggled in a la Dr. Mouser. When a child is born it is laid stark naked on a salver [sic] and taken into court and exhibited to the royal household. The mother is not permitted to see it for several days and court etiquette forbids that she suckle it. The first cry of the child is answered by the boom of a cannon. If the child is a girl, the mother is severely criticized for such a mistake.

130 Years Ago

Coast news: In Walla Walla, Washington James Kellog was rooming in a hotel and while asleep jumped from the second story about twenty feet. He did not wake up, but escaped injury and walked into the hotel office where the clerk awakened him.

100 Years Ago

Census: The census bureau announced that the population of Reno, Nevada is at 12,016, over a 10 per cent increase.

70 Years Ago

Junior Leisure Hour: The first fall meeting of the Carson City Junior Leisure Hour club was held in the Leisure Hour hall. Officers–Betty Helgren, Virginia Miller, Dick Hanna, Mary Lee Foster, and Caroline Kelley. Directors include Gerry Lencioni, Marguerite LaGrange and Kay Winters.

20 Years Ago

New Post office: On November 20, 2000 Carson’s City’s new 37,000 square foot post office at Roop Street and Little Lane opens. With Christmas coming there will be ample parking and space to those rushing to mail holiday packages. The new post office sits on a six-acre site and cost $7.5 million.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Daring stage robbery: Dyer’s Reno stage had been stopped by robbers a short distance north of Washoe City near the Tamarac mill, and its passengers and Wells Fargo & Co.’s treasure box robbed of their money and valuables. There were three robbers, and they inquired if the Governor was on board. Somebody from the inside replied that he was, referring to Lieut. Governor Slingerland who was in the stage on his way to Reno.

They were all robbed, and “Curly,” who was on his way to San Francisco for his health lost $150, all he had. (Mr. M. C. Gardner of Carson City gave “Curly” enough to proceed on his journey).

140 Years Ago

Old Winnemucca alive: The Reno Gazette published an article stating that Old Winnemucca, the Piute Chief, had died. According to Johnson Sides the interpreter, the old chief was playing poker in Wadsworth and taking his square meals as usual.

130 Years Ago

Born: The wife of Chas. Hobbins, of Lake View, presented him with a fine daughter last Saturday.

100 Years Ago

Sight-seeing trip: Three large passenger auto stages came from the lake loaded with sight-seers, whose time was spent in Carson and later Reno. The round trip runs from Lake Tahoe to Carson, and Reno is becoming one of the popular runs for excursionists.

70 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Theater—‘The Eagle and the Hawk,’ in Technicolor with John Payne, Rhonda Fleming, Dennis O’Keefe, and Thomas Gomez; Cartoon and news.”

20 Years Ago

Hispanic festival: Mills Park’s Pony Express Pavilion was the site of Salsa & Salsas Festival marking Hispanic Heritage Month. Rosella Nunez, 12, stood by her proud mother. Rosella has been singing since she was five and took first place at the UNR Hispanic Heritage Days talent contest.

