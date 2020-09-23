Past Pages for September 23 to 25, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Virginia City items: Two new locomotives for the Virginia and Truckee Railroad have arrived in Virginia City. These are the “Nevada,” (No. 7) and the “Humboldt,” (No 8), both very large and powerful engines. The third is the “I. E. James,” (No. 9) is one of the handsomest locomotives on the road. They were manufactured at the Baldwin Locomotive Works, Philadelphia. (Enterprise)

140 Years Ago

Sagebrush Pilgrim: Mrs. E. Clements, wife of the proprietor of Yank’s Station, Lake Bigler, left for Plymouth, Mass., to take part in a celebration held by the descendants of the Pilgrim Fathers. Mrs. Clements is the only known descendant of the Pilgrims belonging to Nevada.

130 Years Ago

The Truckee Divining Rod: A Truckee genius has invented a divining rod that will determine the locality of gold or silver. The firm of A. V. Chillis & Co. of Truckee shipped one of these to a manufacturer called “King Solomon’s Magnet,” in Anderson, Texas where it was put in a drawer and exploded burning the letters in the drawer. A determination was made that it is unfair to send explosives through the mail as they can kill or cripple the men who have to handle them.

100 Years Ago

Temporary jail: The room under the approach of the new court house being of concrete with a door fitted serves the purpose of a jail. Up to this past week there have been no occasion to use a jail, except for one recent arrest that called for lodgment. It is the first tally for the new structure.

70 Years Ago

School lunch menu (in part). Tuesday – Potato fondue, Harvard beets, bread and butter sandwiches, cottage pudding. Thursday — Shepherd’s pie, apple and celery salad, whole wheat and white bread. Friday — Macaroni and cheese loaf, green salad, peanut butter sandwiches, sliced peaches…

20 Years Ago

Genoa Candy dance: The Candy dance in Genoa was celebrated as tourists roamed through dozens of craft booths. Thousands converge here in September for the Candy Dance. The fundraising activities funds parks, sidewalks and other community needs.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

All sorts: Governor Blasdel and his family arrived in town after a brief stay in the eastern part of the State.

140 Years Ago

Lumber is being shipped from this place to Storey County. Nearly 100,000 feet were taken away by the Virginia and Truckee Railroad.

140 Years Ago

Advertisement: “National Republican Ticket. For President: James A. Garfield of Ohio, For Vice President: Chester A. Arthur, of New York…”

130 Years Ago

Governor Stevenson’s death: Governor C. C. Stevenson who came to the Comstock in 1859 died of typhoid. He leaves a wife and two sons. A few hours after his death flags were displayed at half-mast all over the city and from public buildings. The capitol was draped in black, and the flag placed at half-mast. He was born in Cayuga county, New York and died at 64 years of age.

100 Years Ago

Road crew quits: Work on the highway between Washoe Summit and Bowers has been temporarily suspended. The trouble grew out of the complaint of food furnished the men. They left the job. The highway department made arrangements to set up their own “chow” house, and the men agreed to get back on the job. Bids are to be opened to connect Bowers and Lakeview summit. With this grading contract, it will be possible to handle cement before the end of the season.

70 Years Ago

Ormsby 4-H Sewing Clubs: 4-H sewing clubs of Ormsby county completed the first United Nations flag to be made by a 4-H or Homemaker club in Nevada. They plan to raise it on September 24, United Nations day. Members of the club who meet in the basement of the civic auditorium are: JoAnn Foster, Annette Dickson, Nancy Sawyer, Ruth Alice Dixon, Julie Furlong, Dorothy Jo Parker, Diane and Helen Dilts, Joanne Musselman, Marianne and Verna Lee Winters and Elsie Joost.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Robert Adolpho, of the Blackfoot Reservation near Alberta, Canada, performs a traditional hoop dance at the Candy Dance. Thousands poured into Genoa for the 80th annual Candy Dance arts and crafts fair…

Friday

150 Years Ago

Aurora Borealis: The Northern Lights had a magnificent display in Virginia City. The phenomena lasted fifteen or twenty minutes — the needles were vivid and underwent changes quickly. (Enterprise)

140 Years Ago

Pacific Coast Notes: Salmon are plenty in the Sacramento — 130 caught in a single drift.

The Yellowstone National Park is to have a large hotel.

The Woman’s College at Salem, Oregon, is now open and ready to receive lady students.

130 Years Ago

“Scotch Kate:” Kate once from Eureka, is now at Hamilton in White Pine county. She has turned into an “honest miner,” actually and steadily working underground, punching and twisting a drill and doing regular miner’s work.

100 Years Ago

Fallon oil stock jump: A flow of oil has been struck in one of the Fallon wells. The stock has jumped from 25 cents to $1 per share. A five-gallon can of oil from the well has been received in Reno and exhibited. Governor Oddie was present at Fallon when the oil was taken from the well.

70 Years Ago

Advertisement: “October 7 is reserved for the CANDY DANCE in Genoa, Music starts at 9:00 p.m. in Genoa Hall, sponsored by Ladies of Nevada’s oldest town. Admission $1.40 a couple, including midnight supper and door prize.”

20 Years Ago

Leviathan Mine: A Superfund status for California’s Leviathan Mine’s toxic materials has taught scientists that cleanup work could take decades or centuries to complete. Leviathan Mine has been dormant for four decades. It is leaching harmful sulfuric acid into nearby creeks that go through the national forest land and join the East Fork of the Carson River.