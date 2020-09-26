Past Pages for September 26 to 29, 2020

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: “For Sale! A house and entire block of ground on King Street, known as The King Street Hay yard, with barn, sheds… on the premises. Title perfect. Apply W. G. McCrosky.”

140 Years Ago

Feminine bottle throwers: Three women of the town went into a Carson street restaurant and ordered dinner. About half way through a fourth female came in by the rear entrance and fell upon one of the group. In a few minutes the air was thick with tumblers and Worcestershire sauce bottles. The belligerents were finally separated, and the quartette retired to see other battlefields. No arrests.

130 Years Ago

A bad accident: Mrs. C. N. Noteware and Miss Kate Bardenwerper were thrown from a buggy and badly injured. The horse took off through Chinatown and threw both ladies out when an attempt was made to stop him. Noteware struck on the wooden sewer and was severely bruised. Miss Bardenwerper was not badly hurt. After seeing Dr. Brigham it was found that the skull was not fractured.

100 Years Ago

Carson City Theater: “Come Again Smith” starring J. Warren Kerrigan, Louis Wilson, Joe Smith, about a New York girl who instills the idea of “pep” into the hero of the story. Also shown is a 1920 Harold Lloyd comedy and Pathe News. Prices 10 and 25 cents.

70 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Theatre—Tuesday and Wednesday, ‘A Woman of Distinction,’ by Rosalind Russell, Ray Millard, another very entertaining comedy, cartoon, sports, news.”

20 Years Ago

Olympians honored by fourth-graders: Fourth graders at Fritsch Elementary fourth grade stage a live wax museum composed of them a former Olympic champions.

Sunday

150 years ago

By way of a word of explanation to our subscribers and advertisers we would state that exactly one half of our “form” got “pied” on the night before last. We hope to recover from this vexatious accident before tomorrow’s issue.

130 years ago

The Ormsby District Fair did not open well yesterday on account of the rain. There was a regular drizzle with an occasional downpour all the morning and the attendance was so slim that the Directors declared the races off, and the horsemen put in the afternoon rubbing their horses down and cursing the weather.

100 years ago

In the list of Rhodes scholars appointed for the United States for 1920 and 1921 appears the name of Charles Chatfield, senior at the college of arts and science at the University of Nevada.

80 years ago

In a world which is currently defense conscious the battle-born state of Nevada will be fully in character when she celebrates her 76th birthday here on October 31. Taking as its theme, “Preparedness,” the annual Admission Day celebration will see Nevadans, their guests and visitors in costume too— the costumes of three quarters of a century ago.

60 years ago

Senator Alan Bible (D-Nev.) was in southern California today to talk with several manufacturers about moving to Nevada. At the same time, Bible will confer with Gov. Grant Sawyer, who is scheduled to make an address before students at Whittier College on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee Sen. John Kennedy.

40 years ago

Last Chance Joe Sez: Our Luncheon Guest for Thursday is Mary Thompson.

Tuesday

150 years ago

Pat Hurley, confined in the Ormsby County Jail, charged with highway robbery and awaiting action by the grand jury, tried to break jail by sawing an iron bar and getting out of a space a foot square. He was discovered in the back room before he departed.

130 years ago

The town is overrun with gamblers of the old fashioned tin horn variety. The Appeal trusts that the Sheriff will see that they leave a little money in this city for Christmas use.

100 years ago

Very little wood has been cut and hauled to market this season in this particular section. All the wood supply is being shipped via rail from the different camps in the Sierras.

80 years ago

A forest service statement says opening of the deer season in California and Nevada has prospects of brining some of the finest hunting in years, according to forest service reports. In most locations bucks are in splendid condition.

60 years ago

“Supermarket” is a word which may emote complexity, but the Safeway supermarket in Carson City (current O’Reilly’s location) which will open tomorrow is the very essence of simplicity.

40 years ago

(Photo Caption) Beaming above his ever-present bow tie, Carson High School Principal since 1963, Morse Burley, is surrounded by Burley’s Boosters, otherwise known as the administrative staff at the school. Burley was given a warm send off on his last day as principal.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006. Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan.