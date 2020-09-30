Past Pages for September 30 to October 2, 2020

Wednesday

150 years ago

Sanitary. — Governor Blasdel has contributed $100 to the German Sanitary Fund to be forwarded to Germany for the relief of the wounded and the widows and orphans of those killed in the war with France.

130 years ago

A few weeks ago a couple got married at Pizen Switch in Mason Valley, and according to a time honored custom of the country, the cowboys came in from all directions to charivari the pair. The couple they wanted to charivari had mossed out of the country, but they will get a warm reception when they get back.

100 years ago

At least twelve new families will settle in Metropolis next spring, according to the statement made by William Hanson, general manager of the Metropolis Land company.

80 years ago

That Major Max Fleischman, yeast magnate, who maintains his legal residence at his mansion near Glenbrook, Lake Tahoe, will on January 1, 1941 contribute five thousand dollars to the state museum repair fund, was announced today by Chairman Clark J. Guild of the state museum board.

60 years ago

Oldtimers in Carson City place the beginning of Safeway here in the old adobe building at the corner of Telegraph and Carson. Sometime after 1927. The new store opens tomorrow, says manager Ted Ellis.

40 years ago

A Senate panel today charged top administration officials used poor judgment in dealing with Billy Carter’s $220,000 Libyan affair.

Thursday

150 years ago

Two accidents recently occurred on the Virginia and Truckee Railroad, near Empire and near the Merrimac mill, Carson River.

130 years ago

The sprinkling cart is watering down the streets every evening after dark. Today is Reno Day at the Carson Fair and the Riverside town will be over en masse.

100 years ago

It was one of the officers at the Capitol yesterday who recalled to mind that the day — September 29th — was the second anniversary of the death of John Newman and Tom O’Hara, two Carson boys killed in action on the battlefields of France. Walter Gallagher of Virginia City also made the supreme sacrifice the same day.

80 years ago

Duke, pet deer at the Galena Creek ERA camp, was trucked to Idlewild Park this forenoon for the duration of the deer-hunting season, but did not submit to the safety measures of the men in the camp until thoroughly frightened early this morning by rifle fire in the woods. A few days ago Duke was locked up in a coal bin strong enough for an elephant, but the buck forced an exit through a solid board wall.

60 years ago

Sale of one of the oldest ranches in the Reno-Carson City area for development into one and two acre “ranchos” has been announced by Reno realtor Johnnie T. Patton. The Pleasant Valley ranch was founded in 1856 by Elder George Smith.

40 years ago

A Texas-based mining company cleared a major hurdle in winning permission from Storey County Commissioners to relocate Greiner’s Bend Road and expand it’s 22-acre mining pit.

Friday

150 years ago

The driver of Dyer’s state reported on his arrival here yesterday morning that his stage was stopped at precisely the same place at which one of the coaches of the same line was stopped on the night of the 16th. The robbers demanded he throw out the box.

130 years ago

The Fair… The Grand Stand jammed and the Pool Box Full. Yesterday opened bright and clear with a light wind from the North, just cold enough to be bracing. Misty clouds dotted the horizon and many supposed that a storm would blow up before noon.

100 years ago

The Bell Telephone company, which some time ago absorbed practically all of the independent lines in Nevada, takes over the local line tomorrow. The Karge brothers will continue to look after the troubles along the line.

80 years ago

Through new and extended designations, local surpluses of fresh vegetables will continue to be available under the food stamp plan in Nevada and the other 10 western states during the month of October.

60 years ago

Nevada state prison warden Jack Fogliani suggested an increase in the honor camp system to help solve the problem of prison overpopulation, as Lions club speaker Monday.

40 years ago

Plenty of people want to own homes, but precious few can afford that anymore, two Carson City builders told the Board of Supervisors on Thursday.

