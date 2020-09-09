Past Pages for September 9 to 11, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: “For Lieutenant Governor, Abraham Curry, Having resigned the Superintendency of the Branch Mint at Carson City, Nevada, respectfully announces himself as a candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Nevada, subject to the decision of the Republican State Convention.”

140 Years Ago

The President Hayes’ Visit: It was 2 o’clock when the locomotive, handsomely decorated and puffing an immense volume of smoke, drove in sight in the distance, and as it rounded the curve Michael O’Hare, the Carson artilleryman, sprang to his gun and turned loose the opening crash of welcome. The men loaded and fired with great rapidity a Presidential salute of twenty-one guns. The salute filled Treadway’s ranch with smoke, shook the fruit off his trees and broke the glass in windows for blocks around.

The following day the President will visit Carson on his way through to the Lake, the Carson Guards and such societies as wish to participate in the parade. He will give a reception of 30 minutes at the Governor’s office while the ladies who wish to see Mrs. Hayes will find her in the Secretary of State’s office.

130 Years Ago

The water cure: A drunken man staggered up in front of Jennie Forrest’s and laid down in front of her door. She told him that his conduct was inappropriate, but he did not seem to understand. Then her Prohibition blood rose, and she turned the hose on his prostrate form. He staggered to his feet, and she drenched his clothes from head to foot. He went down the street at a pretty lively run, calling for the police.

120 Years Ago

Reno Wheelmen: The fellows have selected the following riders for the Admission Day relay race in San Francisco–W. A. Keddie, J. and A. Peckham, E. Stanley, W. Thompson and J. Hart.

70 Years Ago

Football at Carson High: There was a grid call at Carson high school. Fifty- two hopefuls answered it, 20 of whom are freshmen. Some include Ed Walker, Frank Musselman, Lee McCulloch, Joe Hawley, Mose Martinez, Don Taylor, Art Glover and Jerry Longero.

20 Years Ago

Gas prices soar: Carson City service stations charged an average $1.84 for a gallon of unleaded. The statewide average across Nevada was $1.80 and in San Francisco, $2.01.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Temperance: Mrs. Young, an M.D. and editor of the Woman’s Pacific Journal will “speak a piece” at the Presbyterian Church. No charge for admission.

140 Years Ago

Hot corn: Clem Berry’s intonations are short, crisp, far-reaching and unmistakable, and his ears of corn, long, succulent tender and palatable to the last degree. “Hot! Hot! Hot corn! Sweet! Sweet corn!” When he passes by the Appeal office at midnight his catching accents can be plainly heard at the depot. He makes every corn lover prick up his ears for Clem’s ears (of corn) for a dozen blocks around. His corn is not the water-logged product of the restaurants, but corn that is fully up to home cooking, with 684 grains on every ear.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The astronomers have discovered traces of snow on the planet Mars. This is ridiculous as all the snow that fell in the universe dropped right here in Nevada.

120 Years Ago

A bad habit: Custom among boys of this city is to scorch on their bicycles along the streets in town. They have shaken the nerve of many. The riders do not confine themselves to the streets but take to the sidewalks and at night fail to carry a lamp. Bicycle riding is all right, but it must be safe.

70 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Market Spot, fryer turkeys 63 cents a pound, ground beef 52 cents a pound, Dole sliced pineapple 29 cents a can, peas 2 cans for 27 cents, Best Foods Mayonnaise 38 cents a jar…”

20 Years Ago

Smuggling lizards: A dozen lizards were smuggled into the United States in a man’s underwear. Don Astorga was approached at McCarran International Airport because he looked unusual. There were several bulges in his groin area. He told the officer that he had several lizards he had obtained in the Philippines. Tube socks cut in half were stuffed with lizards and taped shut. A search found three surviving lizards including two monitor lizards.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Virginia City smoke: The Enterprise says the smokiness of the atmosphere in this State is doubtless due to the large fires prevailing in various localities in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Fire is now raging in the woods north and has been burning over two weeks, a district of seven or eight miles square. No systematic effort has been made to extinguish the conflagration, but the few people on the ridge are making efforts to save their own property.

140 Years Ago

President Hayes and Mr. Beer’s fish: Tom Beer of Empire, anticipating the President’s arrival, got up at 4 o’clock in the morning to catch some fresh fish for the President—four trout and nine catfish which he had on a string to hand to the President. When the train pulled up at Empire, Mr. Beer stepped on the platform with his fish and announced himself. “This way, Beer,” called out a Gold Hill News reporter. As Mrs. Hayes heard the name she looked at the President and said, “Rutherford, we want no beer on this train.” “No beer” said President Hayes, shaking his head. Secretary Sherman went to the platform and seeing Mr. Beer told him that the President was strictly temperate and did not care to see him. Mr. Beer hastily retreated and left his fish on the platform where they were corralled by Secretary Ramsey.

130 Years Ago

An embarrassing predicament [sic]: A society lady while getting into a buggy, jumped in with considerable vim, and the bottom of the buggy gave out. The girl went through but her clothes didn’t. The exhibition very much shocked some young gentlemen who were passing.

She was extracted with great difficulty and mortification. The buggy was one of those cheap John affairs sent here from San Francisco. No buggy built in Nevada places a woman in such a ridiculous position.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: One of the big attractions at the State Fair will be the buffalo owned by John Sparks.

Harry Kitzmeyer has returned from Lake Tahoe where he has been employed as fireman on the Meteor.

70 Years Ago

School lunch menu (sponsored by the Parent Teacher Association, Mrs. A. E. Bernard is president. 260 school children fed at 20 cents per lunch. Monday—chili macaroni, cheese sticks, whole wheat bread and peach halves… Wednesday—Scalloped potatoes with wieners, stewed tomatoes, carrot sticks and raisin bread… Friday—Cream tuna fish on mashed potatoes, buttered green beans and peanut butter sandwich. A half pint of milk is served with all meals.

20 Years Ago

PlayStation: Young people will have to bring along their parent if they want to buy a violent video games at Kmart. After the announcement Wal-Mart did the same. Senator Jeff Sessions, the president of Toys R Us has the practice already in place at his company stores.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.