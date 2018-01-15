Past Pages for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018

150 Years Ago

Mite Society Hop by the ladies of the Episcopal Society will be given at the Turn-Verein Hall. The ladies will furnish the supper. Tickets, including supper, $3.

140 Years Ago

Advertisement: "WARM SPRINGS. Hot and Cold swimming baths near the Nevada State Prison, Warm Springs Road. Butts and George, Proprietors. This splendid bathing institution and well-known resort has been thoroughly overhauled, newly furnished and is the point of cleanliness and comfort, surpassed by none on the coast. The Springs Carriage runs constantly. Baths, 50 cents. Carriage Free."

120 Years Ago

For Nevada beauties: Gold, silver and bronze award medals to be issued for the Omaha exposition will be adorned by a composite picture made up from the photographs of the fairest daughters of the West. From each state the prettiest face will be selected, making in all 24 models of loveliness.

Ormsby may as well begin now to select her two most beautiful women by ballot. The Appeal will undertake to receive the ballots. "Beauty Contest — Write the name of your favorite and send to the Appeal office." The two receiving the highest award will be Ormsby County's representatives, two from each county.

100 Years Ago

Coal in Yerington: Samples of lignite coal, found in a large body on the east Walker River, were brought into Yerington. Harry Lewis, W. H. Morgan and Lou Murphy of Aurora returned from California where an analysis of the coal was made by Professor Hanks of the University of California. He reports it is a very high grade of lignite coal. Oil shale has also been found.

70 Years Ago

Bonnie O. Reid: Miss Reid, cashier at the state highway department, is the oldest employee of the road agency. She entered the department on Dec. 9, 1918.

20 Years Ago

Walgreens to open store: The nation's largest drug store chain plans to open a store in Carson City in 1998 or 1999. The 14,000-square-foot Walgreens store will stand at the current site of the Wild Bill Motel at the corner of Highway 50 East and Saliman Road.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.