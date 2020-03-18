Past Pages or March 18 to 20, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Washoe Zephyr: The wind was unpleasantly cold and flooded the town with great clouds of dust. It was a Washoe Zephyr of the most disagreeable sort.

140 Years Ago

Green Flag of Erin: The Flag floated from beneath the stars and stripes upon our liberty pole. Our French friend, Mr. Sweeney, took an active part in hoisting it up. St. Patrick’s Day was the moving occasion for the giving of this ancient banner to the breeze.

130 Years Ago

Born: Sweetland—In Carson, March 12, 1890 to the wife of W. H. Sweetland, a daughter.

100 Years Ago

Carson City Essay, Carson High School Jazz newsletter (in part): “Nestled among great Sierras and surrounded by fertile farms lies the small, but beautiful, capital of our state. The population of the city is small, but the loyalty of the citizens is equal to that of double its population. The Capitol building itself is one to be proud of…. Inside on the halls of the corridors may be seen large paintings of all of Nevada’s governors. A Nevadan may say that this is one of the finest in the United States.”

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Last Chance Joe Sez—It’s our 16th Birthday at the Carson City Nugget, 98 cent buffets, draft beer 15 cents a glass; coffee 5 cents, doughnuts 5 cents and free birthday cake with every meal…”

20 Years Ago

Costco coming: Costco architects submitted plans for a building permit for Costco. The 146,385 square foot warehouse with 749 parking places will also have a six-pump gas station across Clear Creek Road from Fuji Park.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Insane: Clara Wines, aged thirty-four years, a native of England, has been ordered by Judge Wright to be sent to the Insane Asylum at Stockton. She is a widow with three children, the youngest five. Her insanity is indicated by a tendency to take the life of herself and her children.

140 Years Ago

Brief mention: It is a very interesting sight to see a ninety-pound Chinese domestic grab a broom and evict a party of Washoe Indians who have started a poker game on the sunny side of the fence which bounds the backyard.

130 Years Ago

St. Patrick’s Day: The Index is printed on colored paper for the reason that it will be St. Patrick’s Day, and we want to catch the Irish vote. Next week it will be printed on bed-ticking or barley sacks. No freight-teams have arrived for five months, and we are short of white paper. (Homer Index)

100 Years Ago

All sorts: Thurman Roberts (from the yellow house on Carson Street) and James Regan were visitors to Reno to look after hoisting machinery to be installed on their mining property north of Carson City.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Speech winner honored—The Carson City Lions Club honored the winner and other contestants in its annual speech contest. Pictured are Tom Harris, Lion president; Jo Ann Forman, winner, Charles Conklin and Nancy Burley. The theme for this year’s contest was “The Generation Gap—Fact or Fantasy.” Miss Conklin will compete in the zone speech contest at Lake Tahoe.

20 Years Ago

Carson City airport show cancelled: The air show that has happened the first Saturday in June won’t be back, and Yvon Weaver isn’t sure about the show’s future. The sidewalks that came with the Graves Lane extension took away the overflow street parking. The airshow does not have enough dedicated parking to accommodate air show participants.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Improvements: The old Magnolia Saloon is being thoroughly refitted with new plastering, new floor and a general overhauling. Mark Gaige will “occupy the land” in a few days. George Gibson has purchased the Nevada Saloon corner (Doyle’s old place) and is having it refitted throughout.

140 Years Ago

Brief mention: Hank Blanchard has discovered a big lime stone ledge near Bodie, and proposes to abandon gold and silver mining forever.

The first flower of Spring has made its appearance in warm sunny spots along the edge of the sidewalks. It is a small with a blossom which grows close to mother earth and blooms as soon as the last snow disappears.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Tennis is becoming the racquet again. Jack Furlong has just received a carload of United States Beer. Sam Longabaugh expects 20,000 cords of wood down the Carson river this season.

100 Years Ago

Death from influenza: Mrs. Bessie Lewis, wife of Irvin G. Lewis, and eldest daughter of Mrs. Sam P. Davis, died at San Pedro of pneumonia, following an attack of influenza. Mrs. Lewis was a native of Carson City, born January 2, 1871. She grew to womanhood in Carson and in 1900 was married to Mr. Lewis, one child, a daughter, being the result of their union. Surviving relatives are her husband and child, her mother, Mrs. Sam P. Davis; two sisters, Mrs. Lucy Crowell and Mrs. R. Roy, and two brothers.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Enters fair—Jon Bunch, student in Mrs. Grace Yori’s sixth grade class at Fritsch School is pictured with clay models he made for the anthropology division in the Fifth Annual Science Fair at the high school.

20 Years Ago

Nevada Day grand marshal: U. S. Senator Richard Bryan will be the grand marshal of the Nevada Day parade to be held October 27-29, 2000. It will be Bryan’s 22nd year in the parade.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.