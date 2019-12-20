“Therefore the Lord Himself will give you a sign: Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a Son, and shall call His name Immanuel.” — Isaiah 7:14

This Biblical prophecy from the prophet Isaiah, given more than 700 years before the birth of Jesus Christ, told of a sign from God Himself, of a miracle conception in the womb of a virgin, a Son to be born … His name, Immanuel!

Years later, a righteous man named Joseph, struggled with the news that his wife to be was with child … knowing that it is not his, he made plans to quietly protect her from public embarrassment.

But while he thought about these things, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, “Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take to you Mary your wife, for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit. And she will bring forth a Son, and you shall call His name JESUS, for He will save His people from their sins.” — Matthew 1:20-21

Could this be? An angel… in a dream… a Son… conceived by the Holy Spirit… the Savior?

At the prompting of the angelic messenger, Joseph believed.

So all this was done that it might be fulfilled, which was spoken by the Lord through the prophet, saying: “Behold, the virgin shall be with child, and bear a Son, and they shall call His name Immanuel,” which is translated, “God with us.” — Matthew 1:22-23

Foretold … fulfilled … God with us!

May joy, praise and thanksgiving fill your heart this season as we remember and rejoice at the birth of the Savior — Jesus Christ!

Merry Christmas.

Louis J. Locke is the founding pastor of Fountainhead Foursquare Church, http://www.ffccarson.org.