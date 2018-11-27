Ron Landmann: We’re not smart people, are we?

We're not a smart people, are we? Oh, sure, we're intelligent. We can do complex math problems; build complex airplanes and submarines and operate them safely; perform complex surgeries and save lives and extend lives.

But we're the same people who walk backward off cliffs while taking selfies; walk off sidewalks into fish ponds while playing with our "smart phones" (our phones are smart, but we aren't). We go skiing and decide to ski "out of bounds" and we're found six months later when the snow melts.

We have our first businessman as president and he gets the economy humming; raises black business ownership by 400 percent; creates the lowest unemployment rates in the past 60 years; and yet we don't re-elect the Congress to keep his progress going. Not smart, are we?

The United States of America is the world's largest corporation: USA Inc. For the first time in our history we have a businessman in charge. In the past 100 years we've tried military leaders; community organizers; actors; career civil servants and a slew of professional politicians trained to say what they believe we want to hear. Some have worked out great, others have been complete disappointments. We've gone through, "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country," to "We will lead from behind."

Have you ever worked for a successful company but hated your boss? Many of us have. That's what we have now. A boss that's getting things done, but we just don't like him or his methods. Who would you rather work for: The slick boss who said all the right things but couldn't make the business grow more than 1 percent per year, or the boss who says all the wrong things but gets the business growing (and your personal wealth as well) at a rate of more than 4 percent per year? Not too difficult a decision to make, is it?

The Democrats campaigned mainly on health care. They said nothing about the economy or national defense. They did say an invading army of 7,000-plus individuals "have a right" to come to our country and suck up the benefits of living in the world's most productive economy.

Recommended Stories For You

Today, the day after the election, the first thing Democrats said is: 1) In January they are going to demand the tax returns of USA Inc's, CEO. 2) They're going to start a rash of investigations to determine if he colluded with foreign governments. 3) They're going to determine through investigations if he is related to Satan by birth or merely by marriage. They haven't said word one about working to improve the economy, health care, infrastructure, national security, or, border security.

The election re-affirmed my conviction we're intelligent, but we're not smart.