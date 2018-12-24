Sandee Smith: Do I really need to partner with a Realtor?

In the past year, nearly 90 percent of sellers partnered with a real estate professional when selling their home. Statistics show that sellers who worked with a Realtor, sold their homes for 99 percent of the listing price, and in less time than homes sold without a real estate professional. Why is that? Because a Realtor can help you navigate through what can be a complicated process, and also can help you secure the best deal if you are buying a new home. Here are six more reasons why hiring a Realtor may be in your best interest:

Market Knowledge

Realtors are well-informed about the local real estate market including pricing, cost per square foot, and days on the market, so he or she will help you set a competitive price for your home.

Effective Marketing Campaign

As a seller, your goal should be to reach as many potential buyers as possible. An experienced Realtor can help you do this by coordinating a customized marketing campaign of online exposure, print advertising and/or direct mail. Plus, Realtors have strong networks of other professionals to whom they will market your house.

Proper Home Preparation

Because a Realtor is surrounded by constant feedback regarding what buyers are looking for, he or she can help you best prepare your house prior to placing it on the market.

Skilled Negotiators

As experienced negotiators, Realtors maintain objectivity during what often can be an emotional time. They are trained to negotiate transactions with firmness, fairness and diplomacy. Also, when you work with a Realtor you are partnering with a professional who operates according to a strict code of ethics that ensure consumers are treated professionally and ethically.

Less Stress

While you can try and sell your house on your own, will you be available at all times to show your house when another Realtor calls to set an appointment? Do you have the skills to navigate through the maze of industry procedures? Hiring a Realtor makes the entire process less stressful.

Network of Professionals

When you hire an experienced Realtor, you are actually hiring a team of professionals. Realtors regularly work with lenders, title companies, inspectors, and other real estate experts, so they know the best individuals to select for your team.

For more homeowner information or to find a licensed real estate professional, please contact the Sierra Nevada Realtors at 775.885.7200 or http://www.SierraNevadaRealtors.org. The Sierra Nevada Realtors is the voice of real estate in Carson City and the surrounding areas. They are committed to building better communities throughout the region, and participating in the political process to protect the industry as well as private property rights.

Sandee Smith is president of the Sierra Nevada Realtors and a Realtor with Realty Executives Nevada's Choice in Carson City. She has been active in the real estate industry for more than 25 years in the areas of sales, lending and home staging. Smith values education and knowledge and has earned the following designations: Certified Residential Specialist, Seniors Real Estate Specialist, Accredited Buyer's Representative and Certified Negotiating Expert. She welcomes your real estate questions and can be reached at 775-250-6672 or realtorsandee@yahoo.com.