Sandee Smith: Step-up your curb appeal

You only get one chance to make a positive first impression, and making a great first impression starts the entire showing off on the right foot. To help get you started, here are some simple recommendations to enhance your curb appeal without breaking the bank:

Paint Your Front Door

A cheap and easy trick to instantly brightening up the front of your home, is to add a fresh coat of paint to your front door. Bold colors are the trend right now, but check online to get a good idea of what color would go best with your house. Of course, don't be afraid to ask for expert advice.

If You Have a Porch, Stage It!

We often hear about the importance of staging the inside of the house, however, staging the outside of the house is also very important. If you have a porch that is large enough to comfortably fit a couple of patio chairs and table, set up a quaint sitting area. Add some potted plants and subtle lighting, and make sure porch railings are secure.

Get Rid of the Clutter

This is a simple, no-cost tip. Move garbage cans and recycling bins to the side yard and/or out of sight. If you have an air conditioner or other large unit that you cannot move, consider building a simple lattice box around it so it is not as noticeable. Also, move hoses and yard tools into the garage.

Clean and Repair Shabby Roof

If your roof is old, but you cannot afford to replace it, at least repair the damaged areas and clean up debris in the gutters and down spouts. Also consider trimming branches from large trees that may be growing or resting on parts of the roof.

Add Symmetry

If you have open space on either side of your front door, add a decorative feature such as small lanterns or mounted planters. There is something attractive and comforting about symmetry. It draws people in and is pleasing on the eyes.

Neaten the Yard and Trim the Bushes

No matter what time of year it is, make sure the yard is mowed (or snow shoveled), the bushes are trimmed, and the walkway and driveway are clean and free of debris.

Repair and Paint Fence

If you have fence around your front yard, make sure it looks well-kept and that it accents the house. Also, make sure the latches work properly since potential buyers and real estate agents will be coming in and out.

Sandee Smith is president of the Sierra Nevada Realtors and a Realtor with Realty Executives Nevada's Choice in Carson City. She has been active in the real estate industry for over 25 years in the areas of sales, lending and home staging. Sandee values education and knowledge and has earned the following designations: Certified Residential Specialist, Seniors Real Estate Specialist, Accredited Buyer's Representative, and Certified Negotiating Expert. She welcomes your real estate questions and can be reached at: 775.250.6672 or RealtorSandee@yahoo.com.