SILVER DOLLAR AND WOODEN NICKELS: Carson City has good taste

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those involved and all the restaurants who participated in the Taste of Downtown. And to the work done by Advocates to End Domestic Violence which benefits from the Taste of Downtown fundraiser.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Minden's Wyatt Denny who repeated as champion in bareback riding on Tuesday at the Komatsu Equipment Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo presented by Zions Bank in Salt Lake City and won $50,000.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City's Krysta Palmer who continued to excel in diving on the international scene in the European Grand Prix. Palmer and her partner Alison Gibson placed second at the Bolzano FINA Grand Prix in Italy and third at the Madrid Grand Prix in 3-meter synchronized diving.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all the local athletes who competed and won medals at the USA Special Olympics in Seattle.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Bob Baffert-trained, Triple Crown-winning Justify, who has retired.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City's Dorothy Hulbert, who celebrated her 100th birthday.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson City Cultural Commission, which celebrated its 10th anniversary.