SILVER DOLLAR AND WOODEN NICKELS: Here’s to all the dads

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal’s Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: Here’s to all the fathers out there for everything they do and the sacrifices they make. We wish all the fathers out there a Happy Father’s Day.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City’s Glen Martel, who was promoted to the rank of brigadier general. Martel will become the new Chief of Staff — Air, for the Nevada Air National Guard, and support Assistant Adjutant General Ondra Berry in the high-level planning of the base.

SILVER DOLLAR: Continuing with the military theme, also to the U.S. Army, which celebrated its 244th birthday on Friday.

SILVER DOLLAR: Also to the Nevada National Guard and the Elks Lodge and Emblem Club for their Flag Day ceremonies on Friday.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those involved in putting on this weekend’s Stewart Indian School Father’s Day Powwow at Stewart Indian School.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Food For Thought for continuing to provide for children this summer.

If you have an idea for a Silver Dollar or Wooden Nickel, email editor@nevadaappeal.com