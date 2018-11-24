SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: A cut above for Thanksgiving

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson Nugget and FISH for providing the annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community, a tradition the Nugget began in 1957. And to all those who volunteered their time to make this annual event that feeds upward of a 1,000 people possible.

SILVER DOLLAR: To writer, musician and mathematician Robert Leonard Reid, a true Renaissance man, for being inducted into the Nevada Writers Hall of Fame.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all of the firefighters and first responders battling the Camp Fire in Northern California and wildfires in Southern California as well. And to all those who are providing help to the victims of those fires.

SILVER DOLLAR: To numerous Carson City School District board personnel for being recognized for their contributions by the Nevada Association of School Boards during its recent conference.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Laurie Thom, community leader of the year, Christina Thomas, youth services role model of the year and Barrick Corporate Social Responsibility Division-Native American Affairs Team, contributor/supporter of the year, for being honored by the Nevada Indian Commission at its American Indian Achievement Awards Banquet.