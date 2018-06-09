SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: A ‘Grad’ time by all

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: Congratulations to all the local graduates from the elementary to college levels. It took a lot of hard work, but you made it and you have a bright future. And to all the parents, teachers and others who made your graduation possible.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those involved in the Nevada State Fair. To all those who organized the event and to all those who participated.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those responsible for bring The Moving Wall, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, to Minden. It was definitely a moving experience for everyone, especially local Vietnam veterans and their families.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City's Krysta Palmer who along with her partner David Dinsmore defended their bronze medal in the World Cup in mixed team diving. The two took third at the World Cup for the second straight year. As of this writing, Palmer also competed in 3-meter springboard diving at the World Cup on Friday.