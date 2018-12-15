SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: A kinder, gentler Carson City

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the two little girls who presented a candy cane to everyone at the post office (see letters to the editor, page A20). As they did to those at the post office we wish them a "Happy Merry Christmas."

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those who participated in Saturday's Wreaths Across America ceremony at Lone Mountain Cemetery and across the nation. Thank you for honoring veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City School District bus driver Greg Hoeger, whose quick action helped save the life of a student. Because he honked his horn he was able to warn the student of an approaching vehicle that was illegally passing the stopped bus. And on that note:

WOODEN NICKEL: To all the drivers and pedestrians in this community who aren't taking the time to be courteous — and not obeying the traffic laws and causing safety issues in the process. This problem has been well-noted in this community recently and it's time for us to become a kinder, gentler Carson City on the roads. We should learn from the example of those two little girls at the post office.