SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: A really big â€˜shoeâ€™ and No. 1

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City for being ranked as the No. 1 city in the country for empty nesters.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City's Shoe Tree Brewing Co. for receiving a bronze medal at the Great American Beer Festival.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Boys and Girls Clubs Western Nevada and to all those who supported the organization for its record-breaking luau fundraiser.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Carson City for being one of six Nevada nursing homes to be recognized by the Nevada Health Care Association.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Western Nevada College for earning a Best Value School Award from Best Value Colleges for the second straight year.

Recommended Stories For You

SILVER DOLLAR: To the state of Nevada for making admission free to all of its parks today on Nevada Public Lands Day.

SILVER DOLLAR: And, on that note, to the state of Nevada for its newest state park, the Walker River Recreation Area.