SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: A refreshed Carson City Library

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson City Library for its refresh as it has improved itself for the community. The library re-opened with a soft opening on Monday and plans to have an official grand re-opening sometime this month. And to the library for continuing to offer many of its services while it was closed during its refresh.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Dayton's Ethan Thomas Galloway, who at 24, became the youngest person ever to receive the designation of Master Engraver from the Firearms Engravers Guild of America.

SILVER DOLLAR: To St. Teresa of Avila Catholic School third-graders Ava Lawson, Maya Morrison, Elizabeth Mellow, Bruce Royce and Tristan Dries who delivered donuts to the Carson City Sheriff's Office on Monday as a part of their service project. Students delivered doughnuts to the fire department, mayor's office and governor's office.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Douglas High's Jessica Visnovitz, who was one of five American Vision nominees in the state in the 2018 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.