SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: A true hero in Carson City

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Florence Phillips, director of the ESL In-Home Program, for being named one of CNN'S Top 10 Heroes for 2018. To vote for Phillips to be the CNN Hero of the Year, go to http://www.cnn.com/specials/cnn-heroes.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson City School District for being honored by the Northern Nevada Development Authority for its sustainability efforts.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High students in Jennifer Chandler's and Angila Golik's classes for getting involved in the civic process and assisting at the polls on Tuesday. And please exercise your civic duty and right and vote.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the City of Carson and all those involved for finishing the Curry Street design in time for Nevada Day. And to the Downtown Business Association and all the downtown businesses for their Passport to Downtown program to kick off Nevada Day weekend.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Richard Doede, who has retired after 41 years as director of the Capital City Community Band. And to his successor, Nick Jacques, also the Carson Middle School band director.