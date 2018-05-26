SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: All we can say is thank you

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: It never seems enough but on this Memorial Day weekend all we can say to all those who have put on the uniform for this country — and to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice — we thank you. But we can do more for our veterans and those who died for this country than just lip service and we can do it every day.

SILVER DOLLAR: Now that the spring sports season is over it's time to honor some of the top local athletes. We begin with Carson High's Abigail Pradere, who became a two-time state champion in the 800 and 1600 meters. Also to her CHS teammates, Ben Granados, Hunter Rauh and Alyssa Rowe who qualified for state. Also to Dayton's Ashley Mason, who won state titles in the long jump and triple jump, and ran the anchor leg on the school's winning 800 relay squad joining Sydney Stricker, Macie Callan and Rebecca Mason. Dayton's Jeffrey Walker took third in the pole vault. For Sierra Lutheran Jared Marchegger won his third straight 3200 state title, Taylor Davison won the 800, Rachel Hall won the hurdles, Peyton Hedwall won the shot put, and the Falcons' 1600 relay team of Caleb Contreras, Shawn Emm, John Miles and Johannes Lamprecht also won.

Other top state performers for Sierra Lutheran included Emily McNeely (3200, 13:32.6), Rachel Hall (300 hurdles, PR and school record of 48.80),the 1600 relay of Abby Ferenz, Taylor Davison, Ciera Schinzing and Hall (4:27.26) and a school-record performance of 52.76 in the 400 relay by Rosalie Antonucci, Ferenz, Aleyna Gilson and Schinzing. Mikayla Talkington was second in the shot put (31-11 1/2), and Davison was third in the 800 (2:39.63), Sophia Choat was third in the pole vault (5-6) and Aleyna Gilson was third in the 100 (13.87). Other Sierra Lutheran participants at state included Grant Goins. Carson High swimmers who qualified for state were Brett Kolb, Reece Canfield, Matteas Klatt, Juan Brena Gutierrez, Carlos Torres, Nicole Van Geel, Hannah Presley, Leandra Blake and Morgan Nelson.