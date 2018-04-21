SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Another Epic award for Carson City

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: The the Carson City Culture & Tourism Authority's for winning the Nevada Division of Tourism's Excellence in Tourism Award for the Reno-Tahoe Territory. A big reason for the award was the effort to bring the Epic Rides series cycling race to Carson City.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Nick Marano for his years of service as the Carson City Manager. Marano is stepping down effective June 2 and said he was leaving to accept a position in the private sector, but was staying in the area.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High's Rheanna Jackson, who signed a letter of intent in track and cross country at the University of Nevada, Natalie Anderson who signed to play volleyball at the University of Tampa and Dajarrah Navarro, who signed to play volleyball at West Alabama.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Greater Nevada Credit Union for its donation if more than $26,000 for Carson High's new marquee.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Nina Vogel who started the Rock Steady program and to Tazmanian Boxing Club for their work in helping those with Parkinson's disease.