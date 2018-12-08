SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Banking on Builders Alliance

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Nevada Builders Alliance for taking over the restoration of Jack's Bar and its effort to maintain the historical integrity of the building. We look forward to patronizing the Bank Saloon when the restoration is finished.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High graduate Natalie Anderson for winning a NCAA Division II national title with the University of Tampa volleyball team. Anderson is a freshman setter on the team.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Coin Press No. 1. The Nevada State Museum launched an 18-month sesquicentennial celebration for the historical artifact today. It was 150 years ago this month Coin Press No. 1 arrived to what was then the Mint Bulding and is now the Nevada State Museum and the historical artifact is still operational.

SILVER DOLLAR: On this anniversary weekend of Pearl Harbor, let us never forget Dec. 7, 1941. And again we thank all those who have served to protect this country, including Pearl Harbor veterans, and those who paid the ultimate price, including those who paid the ultimate price at Pearl Harbor.