SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Boys, Girls Clubs provide welcoming space

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Partnership Carson City and United Latino Community for being able to move into an expanded facility at the Frontier Plaza, at 1925 N. Carson St. The 3,595-square-foot space will give the organizations much more room than at the former 2,200-square-foot location. A grand opening will be held once the move-in is complete.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Robert Leonard Reid, an Indian Hills resident for more than 20 years, who's a finalist for the 2018 Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay. The award is given annually by PEN America. Reid was nominated for his essay collection "Because It Is So Beautiful: Unraveling the Mystique of the American West." Four other writers have been nominated for the award, which carries a $10,000 prize. The awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 20 in New York City at the Skirball Center at New York University.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada for its new more welcoming and more secure entrance at its Carson City facility.