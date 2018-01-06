SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Brewing up another concert series

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Brewery Arts Center and the community of Carson City for again winning the $25,000 Levitt AMP grant, making sure the free concert series will come to Carson for the third straight year this summer.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson City Library for continuing to provide services in a number of ways at various locations while it goes through its refurbishment.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Courtney and Nicholas Kozeniesky and their baby girl, Kaylin Alice Kozeniesky, who was the first baby born in Carson City in the new year.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Chuck Slavin for his effort to bring at Charters of Freedom monument to Carson City, which he hopes to have accomplished by this summer. The monument would contain exact replicas of this country's three major founding documents, The Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows for being chosen as an official training site by the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team.