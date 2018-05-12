SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Carson City a Charter member

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Chuck Slavin and all those responsible for bringing the Charters of Freedom Monument to Carson City. The monument contains the three documents that founded this country, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the first 10 amendments of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights. The monument can now be seen in front of the courthouse on Musser and an official dedication ceremony will be held at noon, June 14, Flag Day.

The Charters of Freedom Foundation still needs to be paid back for funding the project up front. To make a donation visit http://www.chartersoffreedom-carsoncity.com.

SILVER DOLLAR: To trainer Bob Baffert for his winning horse Justify in the Kentucky Derby. Good luck to Baffert as he goes for the Triple Crown.

SILVER DOLLAR: To St. Teresa of Avila Catholic School student Alexis Humphrey for being named the 2018 Patroller of the Year in the AAA School Safety Patrol program.

SILVER DOLLAR: Kudos to the award-winning Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company's presentation of "Singin in the Rain." You can catch the performance at 2 p.m. today or next weekend at the Carson City Community Center.

Reservations can be made at wnmtc.com.