SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Carson City has good taste

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those involved and to all the restaurants who participated in Taste of Downtown, which benefits Advocates to End Domestic Violence. And to all the volunteers who work for Advocates to End Domestic Violence and to all those who support their cause.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Applebees and to all those who participated in the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation fundraiser in an effort to find cures for pediatric cancers.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the KOLO 8 TV Fan Drive and employees of Harrah's Harveys Lake Tahoe for providing much needed fans to nearly 100 Carson City seniors to deal with this oppressive heat.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Douglas High graduate and legendary University of Nevada baseball coach Gary Powers, who will be inducted into the Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame this fall.

SILVER DOLLAR: A long overdue Silver Dollar to Carson High graduate Nate Yeskie, Oregon State's pitching coach, for winning a national title with the Beavers.

Recommended Stories For You

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Nevada State Museum for extending its demonstration of the historic Coin Press No. 1 through Labor Day weekend.