SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Carson City Schools show respect

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City School District for holding "The Week of Respect" in conjunction with the "Week of Respect" as proclaimed by Gov. Brian Sandoval for the week of Oct. 2 through 5. Carson City Schools held activities to further anti-bullying efforts.

SILVER DOLLAR: To leaders who have dealt with the issue of mental illness who were honored by National Alliance on Mental Illness Western Nevada at its gala. Carson City Sheriff Kenny Furlong was honored with the Leadership Award, Isidro Raca was honored with the Difference Maker Award and Sadie Draper was honored as Volunteer of the Year.

SILVER DOLLAR: We toot our own horn as we congratulate all those at the Nevada Appeal who won awards from the Nevada Press Association. The Appeal won 20 awards, including 10 first place awards.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Muscle Powered for providing a public bicycle maintenance stand downtown in front of City Hall.