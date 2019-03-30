SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Carson students healthy in awards

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the 93 Carson High, Pioneer High and Carson Middle School HOSA students who competed in the Nevada State Leadership Conference for students studying for professional health careers. Awards for Carson High were: Chapter of the Year; HOSA 100 GOLD over 100 percent membership; Largest Chapter in Nevada — 348 members, an increase from last year's 336 members; Outstanding HOSA Chapter; National Service Project — Second overall; Sister School Challenge — Third overall. In addition, CHS student Crystal Vargas won the Service Bronze Award.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Western Nevada College's nursing program for being recognized again by Registered Nursing as one of the top three programs in Nevada. WNC was ranked third — behind Great Basin College and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas — by Registered Nursing, an organization comprised of registered nurses who provide resources for future nurses to succeed.