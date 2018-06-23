SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: CC Airport, you don’t look a day over 89

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: Congratulations to the Carson City Airport as it celebrates its 90th anniversary. You don't look a day over 89. And here's to 90 more years. Also to all those who organized and participated in the Carson City Airport's Open House and 90th anniversary celebration.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the 20 firefighters who completed the regional fire academy's 12-week program.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City Little League again for hosting the District Tournament at Governors Field and to all those volunteers that make it possible. And to all the all-stars who are playing in the tournament.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson City Sheriff's Office for hosting the Extreme Motor Officer Training Challenge and to all those law enforcement officers who participated

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those who organized and participated in the Rockabilly Riot car show.

WOODEN NICKEL: To the NIAA Board of Control for not allowing Dayton to compete at the 2A level.