SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: CHS musicians truly superior

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson High School Wind Ensemble and Concert Bands who achieved superior ratings at the Northern Zone Nevada Music Educators Association High School Band Festival.

SILVER DOLLAR: To John Larson, an RV technician with Nevada Mobile RV Service in Minden, who was selected as one of six finalists by the RV Industry Association to compete in the Second Annual Top Tech Challenge that was held during the 2019 RVX: The RV Experience in Salt Lake City. Larson was also selected as a finalist to compete in the first Top Tech Challenge competition in 2017 in Louisville, Ky., at the previous version of RVX called the National RV Trade Show.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Eagle Valley Middle School students in the Students Offering Additional Resources club for holding a No One Eats Alone Day, making sure no student ate alone during lunch.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the University of Nevada men's basketball team for winning its third straight Mountain West Conference regular season title. At press time, Nevada was competing in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.