SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Elation is spelling bee success

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal’s Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Dayton Intermediate School eighth grader Morgan Bumgardner for his 51st place finish at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Bumgardner nearly advanced to the finals as the top 50 made it to finals. Among the words Bumgardner spelled correctly was elation.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Sierra Lutheran High School sophomore Annalynn Mueller for taking second in the nation in the Fleet Reserve Association’s Americanism Essay Contest.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class and all those who led the effort to establish a Bee Habitat. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Bee Habitat will be held at 10 a.m. Friday behind the Carson Tahoe Health Cancer Center.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those involved in presenting the Fred Alexander Golf Clinic, which was free to youth and parents, held at Eagle Valley Golf Course.

If you have an idea for a Silver Dollar or Wooden Nickel, e-mail editor@nevadaappeal.com