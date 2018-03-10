Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels: Elks celebrating 150th anniversary

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson City Elks Lodge which is celebrating its 150th anniversary — 150 years of serving the community — today. Here's to another 150 years. Also to Garth Richards who was recognized by the Elks Lodge as its Citizen of the Year for his service to the community. Also to John Corbitt, Pioneer High School, Natalee Mede, Bethlehem Lutheran, and Whitney Tynes, Carson Middle School for being recognized by the Elks Lodge as its Teachers of the Year.

SILVER DOLLAR: Congratulations to Carson City and all the community's leaders involved for receiving a $7.5 million federal TIGER grant to help complete the South Carson Street project.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson City Library for being one of 29 finalists for the 2018 National Medal for Museum and Library Service presented by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The National Medal is the nation's highest honor given to museums and libraries for service to their communities.