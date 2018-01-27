SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: First responders get deserved response

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson Middle School sixth grade social studies teacher Lacey Carey, to Bordewich Bray Elementary School third grade teacher Nicole Medeiros and Fremont Elementary fourth grade teacher Pamela Shank for earning National Board of Professional Teaching Standards certification. They join three other teachers in the Carson City School District who have earned the certification: Carson High AP Government/AP Art History teacher Jenny Chandler, the social studies department chair at CHS; STEM coach Rachel Croft at Boredwich Bray; and CHS math teacher Leah Hampton.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those first responders who responded to the Kings Canyon crash involving seven of our youth in November and to the community for its overwhelming support after the crash. First responders were honored for their response to the crash at last week's Carson City School District Board meeting.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Lahontan Valley New publisher/emeritus Steve Ranson and longtime local educator and coach Bob Bateman, who spent the bulk of his time as an educator, coach and athletic director at CHS, and Paul Gray, who was a starting guard for Carson High's 1975 State Championship boys basketball team, for being chosen for induction into the NIAA Hall of Fame. And we're looking forward to when after his retirement, Record-Courier sports editor Dave Price, who has covered Northern Nevada sports for about 45 years, is also inducted into the NIAA Hall of Fame.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High graduate Rob Parish, who is coach of one of the nation's top girls cross country teams at Battle Mountain High in Colorado.

WOODEN NICKEL: Again to the state Department of Motor Vehicles, Adult Mental Health Services and the Department of Corrections for the major problems those departments have had that were discovered through an audit.