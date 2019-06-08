SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: ‘Grad’-ually, you made it

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal’s Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all the area’s graduates from preschool to college. No matter what level, it took a lot of time and sacrifice by the graduates and those who supported them, including family and friends and educators.

SILVER DOLLAR: Thursday was the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. Of course we salute all of our military members and veterans along with saluting all those who were part of the D-Day invasion, most of whom are no longer with us. Also to all those who served on the USS Nevada — the flagship of the D-Day invasion.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High graduates Megan Owens and Emma Rosen for being named National Merit Scholars.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those involved in organizing the Nevada State Fair, although we have to point out hopefully next year the State Fair won’t be scheduled on the same weekend of the Carson High graduation at Mills Park.

