SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: High caliber event in Carson City

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Wild Sheep Foundation, USA Shooting Team, Wounded Warriors Outdoors and the Capitol City Gun Club for again the annual WSF/USA Sporting Clays Shoot held last week here in Carson City. The event featured several USA Shooting Team members who are Olympic hopefuls and numerous wounded veterans who were guests of Wounded Warriors Outdoors.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Joe McCarthy, Brian Bahouth and Carson-Tahoe Regional Medical Center for leading the effort in launching Carson City's first community-based radio station.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City's Mats Boehnke for being named an assistant coach for the U.S. Ski Team for the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics.

WOODEN NICKEL: To those who manage community-based homes for the mentally ill in this state as legislative auditors found "horrific" conditions in all 37 homes inspected. As Assemblyman Jim Wheeler put it "I wouldn't put my dog in these conditions." Shameful.