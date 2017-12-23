SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Holiday a time for heroes

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the hundreds of volunteers from our agencies who are first responders or from the military, to other volunteers and to the children for their participation in the Holiday with a Hero program which provides a shopping spree in which less fortunate children from the McKinney-Vento program go shopping with a hero, someone who is a first responder or from the military. Also to the entire community for its support, including Walmart and SlotWorld, who donated nearly $12,000 to the project.

SILVER DOLLAR: To those involved with the renovation and the moving of the Carson City Firefighters Memorial to the Capitol Grounds to provide it with a nice, more publicized place.

SILVER DOLLAR: For the Carson City School District for its increased high school graduation rate by nearly 10 percent over the last two years from just above 74 percent in 2015 to almost 84 percent in 2017.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all the volunteers who laid Christmas wreaths at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley and the Lone Mountain Ceremony to honor our veterans who have passed away as part of the Wreaths Across America program.