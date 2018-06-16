SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: It’s Fathers Day, so let him sleep

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: We thank all of our fathers today on Father's Day and, of course, we should thank our fathers year-around. But today at least our advice to children is take Jim Gaffigan's advice and let your father sleep.

SILVER DOLLAR: Congratulations to Bob Baffert who won his second Triple Crown with Justify after winning his first Triple Crown with American Pharoah in 2015. Baffert became only the second trainer in history to win the Triple Crown twice.

SILVER DOLLAR: A busy weekend began a little early on Thursday in patriotic fashion with the Flag Day ceremony on Flag Day and also the official opening ceremony for the Charters of Freedom Monument in front of the courthouse on Musser Street. We thank all those responsible for these ceremonies.

SILVER DOLLAR: The busy weekend continued with the Father's Day Powwow and the Carson City Off-Road cycling event presented by Epic Rides. We're fortunate to have so many in the community to make events like this possible.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City's Krysta Palmer who placed fifth in 3-meter springboard diving at the FINA World Cup. Palmer with partner David Dinsmore had already defended their bronze medal in the World Cup in mixed team diving. The two took third at the World Cup for the second straight year.

Recommended Stories For You

WOODEN NICKEL: To the Carson High Class of 2019, who has been waging a battle with the Class of 2018 as the C on C Hill goes back and forth between 18 and 19. Not cool Class of 2019. And remember next year it will be a lot harder to change the C back to 19 from 20.