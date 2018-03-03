SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: It’s good to beat the school down south

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the University of Nevada men's basketball team for winning its second-straight Mountain West Conference regular season title. But admittedly even more important was it's resounding 101-75 win at UNLV to make up for its most bitter loss at home earlier in the season. It's always good to beat the team down south.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the nine high school students from around the state who took center stage at the 13th annual Nevada Poetry Out Loud State Finals on Saturday.

The state champion still to be determined when this column was written will represent Nevada at the Poetry Out Loud National Finals in Washington, D.C., April 23-25.

District finalists competing for the state title include:

Carson City: Sophia Peterson, Junior, Carson High School

Clark County: Sandra Luevano, Senior, East Career and Technical Academy

Douglas County: Lea Gifford, Senior, Douglas High School

Elko County: Mikayla De Guzman, Junior, Elko High School

Lyon County: Gabrielle (Grey) Hunt, Senior, Yerington High School

Pershing County: Christopher Wilbur, Senior, Pershing County High School

Storey County: John Dexter Yago, Junior, Virginia City High School

Washoe County: Michael Kerr, Junior, Bishop Manogue Catholic High School

White Pine County: Darius Bush, Senior, White Pine High School