SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: It’s good to beat the school down south
March 3, 2018
Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.
SILVER DOLLAR: To the University of Nevada men's basketball team for winning its second-straight Mountain West Conference regular season title. But admittedly even more important was it's resounding 101-75 win at UNLV to make up for its most bitter loss at home earlier in the season. It's always good to beat the team down south.
SILVER DOLLAR: To the nine high school students from around the state who took center stage at the 13th annual Nevada Poetry Out Loud State Finals on Saturday.
The state champion still to be determined when this column was written will represent Nevada at the Poetry Out Loud National Finals in Washington, D.C., April 23-25.
District finalists competing for the state title include:
Carson City: Sophia Peterson, Junior, Carson High School
Recommended Stories For You
Clark County: Sandra Luevano, Senior, East Career and Technical Academy
Douglas County: Lea Gifford, Senior, Douglas High School
Elko County: Mikayla De Guzman, Junior, Elko High School
Lyon County: Gabrielle (Grey) Hunt, Senior, Yerington High School
Pershing County: Christopher Wilbur, Senior, Pershing County High School
Storey County: John Dexter Yago, Junior, Virginia City High School
Washoe County: Michael Kerr, Junior, Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
White Pine County: Darius Bush, Senior, White Pine High School
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- I-580 through Washoe Valley snow covered; Saturday’s delivery of the Nevada Appeal may be impacted.
- Winter storm expected to drop 2 to 5 inches overnight, impact delivery of Friday Nevada Appeal
- Carson High School teacher, coach Shane Quilling dies
- Gov. Brian and Kathleen Sandoval issue statement on divorce
- Up to 7 inches of snow possible in Carson City