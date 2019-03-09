SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Mallory addresses mental health

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Mallory Foundation for its multi-year pledge of $800,000 to allow for expansion of Carson Tahoe Health's Mallory Behavioral Health Crisis Center, more than doubling the center's capacity for treatment.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High's Shea DeJoseph for signing a letter of intent to play volleyball at William Jessup University in Rocklin, Calif.

SILVER DOLLAR: To former University of Nevada men's basketball great Nick Fazekas for having his No. 22 retired by the program.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Nathan Tack, a sixth grader at Bethlehem Lutheran School, for advancing to the 2019 National Geographic GeoBee Nevada State Competition. The contest will be held at Faith Lutheran Middle and High School in Las Vegas on March 29.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Marion Haffey, a Carson High School junior, and Shannon Bunn, Douglas High School senior, who are finalists competing at the 14th annual Nevada Poetry Out Loud State Finals on Saturday, March 16 in Reno.