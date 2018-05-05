SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: May those from ‘Forgotten War’ not be forgotten

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the 15 Students from Carson High School who were honored on Tuesday night for completing the UNR EDU110 program, laying the groundwork for becoming teachers: Kayla Simmons, Zoe Pope-Stewart, Madisson Jacobs, Abel Carter, Teigen Key, Reveka Rivera, Melissa Perez, Lorena Jimenez, Araceli Galindo, Hallery Ferrini, Trinity Bullock, Tim Horn, Amanda Kolber, Trinity Medina-Ramirez and Shayleen Cessna.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson Middle School Band who won several awards at the Music in the Parks Festival in Vallejo, California.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Korean War activist Hannah Kim for traveling to all 50 states and coming to Carson City for a ceremony honoring Korean War veterans last week. May the sacrifice of Korean War veterans during "The Forgotten War" never be forgotten.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Western Nevada College's Latino outreach coordinator Lupe Ramirez who was recently selected as the 2018 Nevada ACT College and Career Readiness Postsecondary Champion,

SILVER DOLLAR: To Capitol Ford for holding its Drive One 4UR School event to benefit Carson High boys basketball.