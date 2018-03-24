SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Nevada does indeed move

Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels is a weekly feature in the Appeal's Sunday Opinion pages in which the Appeal gives Silver Dollars to those who deserve recognition and occasionally a Wooden Nickel to those who deserve criticism.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Mina Stafford who has become the new Nevada State Museum education curator.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Catmandu, which provides needed services and a loving atmosphere for homeless cats, for being able to purchase its facility.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Tricia Wentz, Western Nevada College's Jump Start coordinator, for receiving the Nevada Board of Regents Academic Advisor Award.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the organizers of the Nevada Moves Day on Wednesday and to all those, including teachers and students, who participated in the day. And to those students who continue to walk and ride their bike to school.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Food For Thought, which continues to expand its services to meet the needs of hungry students in Carson City.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City's Matt Williams who has taken over as the third base and infield coach for the Oakland Athletics.